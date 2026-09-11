ETV Bharat / sports

‘He Is Not Being Neglected’: Sourav Ganguly Denies Mohammed Shami Being Overlooked By Selectors

Hyderabad: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Thursday dismissed the posibillity of the Indian selectors neglecting pacer Mohammed Shami from the selection in the national squad. He insisted that Shami is not ‘neglected’ and also praised the veteran player saying he is “an absolute champion”.

“He is not being neglected. He has played a lot. He is an absolute champion. But as you grow older, this happens. When I got left out from World Cup one-day cricket for a year, after scoring 10,000 runs, I found my way to come back. So this happens with everyone,” Ganguly told reporters.

Shami hasn’t featured for the Indian national team since the Champions Trophy 2025, where he was key part of the title-winning team. Despite being away from the national squad, he kept putting in hard yards in the domestic cricket and also helped East Zone put an end to a 13-year wait for the Duleep Trophy.