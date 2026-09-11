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‘He Is Not Being Neglected’: Sourav Ganguly Denies Mohammed Shami Being Overlooked By Selectors

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has opined that India pacer Mohammed Shami is not ignored by the selectors.

sourav ganguly on mohammed shami
File photo: Mohammed Shami (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 11, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Thursday dismissed the posibillity of the Indian selectors neglecting pacer Mohammed Shami from the selection in the national squad. He insisted that Shami is not ‘neglected’ and also praised the veteran player saying he is “an absolute champion”.

“He is not being neglected. He has played a lot. He is an absolute champion. But as you grow older, this happens. When I got left out from World Cup one-day cricket for a year, after scoring 10,000 runs, I found my way to come back. So this happens with everyone,” Ganguly told reporters.

Shami hasn’t featured for the Indian national team since the Champions Trophy 2025, where he was key part of the title-winning team. Despite being away from the national squad, he kept putting in hard yards in the domestic cricket and also helped East Zone put an end to a 13-year wait for the Duleep Trophy.

Shami picked 37 wickets from 7 matches with a bowling average of 16.72 in the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy season. He also registered bowling figures of 8 for 90 in the semifinal against Jammu and Kashmir. In the recent concluded Duleep Trophy, he picked seven wickets from three matches with a strike rate of 53.14.

Ganguly also praised Ishan Kishan’s performance in the Duleep Trophy final.

“I spoke to Kishan this afternoon. It's terrific and remarkable. Every young player wants to play Test cricket, and hopefully he will. He played exceptionally well in all the finals of the Vijay Hazare, Syed Mushtaq Ali, and Duleep Trophy,” he stated.

“If he performs, I think for every young player Test cricket should be important. They must want to play Test cricket and hopefully he will. He gets runs in big matches.... Vijay Hazare final, Mushtaq final, Duleep Trophy final.”

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