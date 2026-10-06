ETV Bharat / sports

Sourav Ganguly Returns To IPL In Coaching Role; Named Delhi Capitals Head Coach For 2027 Season

File photo: Sourav Ganguly ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals have named Sourav Ganguly as head coach of the franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction. Ganguly will replace Hemang Badani in the role for Delhi Capitals. The former India captain has been working with the franchise for a significant time, working as an Advisor and later serving as Director of Cricket for both the men's and women's teams.

Ganguly’s statement about taking on a new role Ganguly said that he is looking ahead towards taking on the responsibility of the coaching role of the franchise. “I am looking forward to taking on the role of Head Coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years. I have worked closely with the owners, management, support staff and players, which makes this an exciting responsibility for me.,” Ganguly said in a press release by the franchise. “We have a talented group and have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past. I am looking forward to working with the squad, the new season, and building a strong and fearless team," Ganguly said in the statement released by the franchise.”