Sourav Ganguly Returns To IPL In Coaching Role; Named Delhi Capitals Head Coach For 2027 Season
Sourav Ganguly will take over the coaching role of the Delhi Capitals, replacing Hemang Badani.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST|
Updated : October 6, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals have named Sourav Ganguly as head coach of the franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction. Ganguly will replace Hemang Badani in the role for Delhi Capitals. The former India captain has been working with the franchise for a significant time, working as an Advisor and later serving as Director of Cricket for both the men's and women's teams.
Ganguly’s statement about taking on a new role
Ganguly said that he is looking ahead towards taking on the responsibility of the coaching role of the franchise.
Hungry for more 🔥 Dada’s hunt has just begun 🐅 https://t.co/rFbGEdZo6P— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 6, 2026
“I am looking forward to taking on the role of Head Coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years. I have worked closely with the owners, management, support staff and players, which makes this an exciting responsibility for me.,” Ganguly said in a press release by the franchise.
“We have a talented group and have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past. I am looking forward to working with the squad, the new season, and building a strong and fearless team," Ganguly said in the statement released by the franchise.”
Delhi Capitals yet to win their maiden IPL title
Ganguly will have a tough task of guiding Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL title. They are the only other franchise, except for Punjab Kings, that is yet to win their maiden trophy. Delhi came the closest in 2020 when they reached the final. They have not made it to the playoffs since the 2021 season and were at the sixth position last year. The franchise won seven while losing seven last year and missed out on a spot in the playoffs.
" dilli mein ab dadagiri hogi” 🔥 https:="" t.co="" fp6wmelgo5<="" p>— delhi capitals (@delhicapitals) October 6, 2026
Sourav Ganguly coaching career
Ganguly has worked with DC as Advisor and Director of Cricket in the past, but he has worked as a head coach only once. He was appointed the head coach of the Pretoria Capitals in SA20 in 2025. After replacing Jonathan Trott, he guided the team to the final of the 2025/26 season, but they suffered a defeat against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Dilli, it's time for Dadagiri 🐅 Sourav Ganguly, Head Coach of the Tigers 🔥 https://t.co/EMTPQ9TB64— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 6, 2026
Sourav Ganguly IPL career
The left-handed batter played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Pune Warriors India (PWI) from 2018 to 2012, captaining both teams. He has scored 1,349 runs in 59 matches, including seven fifties. In 2008, he served as the icon player and captain for KKR, scoring 349 runs. The next year, he was replaced by Brendon McCullum in the captaincy role, where he scored 189 runs. In the 2009-10 season, he scored 493 runs, finishing as a top run-scorer for the franchise.
Ganguly managed to play only four matches for PWI in 2011, but he returned as captain in 2012 and amassed 268 runs from 15 matches.