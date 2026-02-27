ETV Bharat / sports

AUS W vs IND W: Sophie Molineux Ruled Out From Remainder Of Series Due To Back Soreness

Hyderabad: Australia women suffered a major blow on Friday as spinner Sophie Molineux was sidelined for the rest of the multi-format series against India. The 28-year-old allrounder was not part of the playing XI for Australia in the second Women's ODI in Hobart. A media release from Cricket Australia confirmed the development and stated that her absence was due to "lower back pain".

Molineux was not part of the playing XI for the Australian side in the series opener in Brisbane, and she bowled five overs while conceding 17 runs, taking a single wicket. She wasn’t required to bat. The injury might also put her place in the team in the series against the West Indies next month, with CA indicating that it will depend on her fitness.

“Molineux was ruled out of the remainder of the multi-format series against India on Friday after reporting lower back pain in the lead-up to the second ODI in Hobart,” a release from CA stated.