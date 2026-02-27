AUS W vs IND W: Sophie Molineux Ruled Out From Remainder Of Series Due To Back Soreness
Australia spinner Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the ongoing series against India due to lower back pain.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia women suffered a major blow on Friday as spinner Sophie Molineux was sidelined for the rest of the multi-format series against India. The 28-year-old allrounder was not part of the playing XI for Australia in the second Women's ODI in Hobart. A media release from Cricket Australia confirmed the development and stated that her absence was due to "lower back pain".
Molineux was not part of the playing XI for the Australian side in the series opener in Brisbane, and she bowled five overs while conceding 17 runs, taking a single wicket. She wasn’t required to bat. The injury might also put her place in the team in the series against the West Indies next month, with CA indicating that it will depend on her fitness.
A significant blow for Australia, with Sophie Molineux ruled out for the remainder of the #AUSvIND series.

“Molineux was ruled out of the remainder of the multi-format series against India on Friday after reporting lower back pain in the lead-up to the second ODI in Hobart,” a release from CA stated.
Last month, Molineux was named the captain of the Australian side in all formats, with Alyssa Healy set to retire at the end of the ongoing India series. Molineux captained the side in the three T20Is against India in which Healy didn’t feature.
"The Sophie Molineux news today was a bit of a shock for everyone and a disappointing one for her. Hopefully, we can rally around those three (Ellyse Perry and Kim Garth are also injured) and give them the love they need moving forward,” Healy told Fox Cricket at the time of the toss.
Molineux has battled with injuries in the past. She missed the 2022 Ashes and ODI World Cup due to a foot injury. She failed to make it to the Commonwealth Games that year due to injury. She also missed out on the 2023 T20 World Cup due to an ACL injury. Also, Molinuex's participation in the 2025 ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
Sophie Molineux Career
Molineux has 7 Test wickets, 32 ODI wickets and 45 T20I wickets. The left-arm orthodox spinner is known for providing crucial wickets to the national side. She has been playing a key role in the bowling unit of the Australian side.