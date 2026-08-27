Sons Of Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid Named In India U-19 Squad
The BCCI Secretary said the Men’s Selection Committee has announced the India U19 squads for the upcoming tour of India by Australia U19.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST|
Updated : August 27, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, son of former India batter Rahul Dravid, have been named in the India U-19 squad for their upcoming series against Australia U-19.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia announced the squad for the series against the team from Down Under. The series comprises three U-19 ODI matches and two Multi-Day matches.
"The Men’s Selection Committee has announced the India U19 squads for the upcoming tour of India by Australia U19, comprising three One-Day matches and two Multi-Day fixtures," Saikia said in a statement.
"The three One-Day matches and the first Multi-Day fixture will be played in Rajkot, while the second Multi-Day fixture will be held in Ahmedabad," he added.
India U19 squad for One-Day matches: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel
India U19 squad for Multi-Day fixtures: Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav
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