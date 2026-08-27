ETV Bharat / sports

Sons Of Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid Named In India U-19 Squad

(Left to Right) Former India opener Virender Sehwag and former India batter Rahul Dravid ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, son of former India batter Rahul Dravid, have been named in the India U-19 squad for their upcoming series against Australia U-19.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia announced the squad for the series against the team from Down Under. The series comprises three U-19 ODI matches and two Multi-Day matches.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has announced the India U19 squads for the upcoming tour of India by Australia U19, comprising three One-Day matches and two Multi-Day fixtures," Saikia said in a statement.

"The three One-Day matches and the first Multi-Day fixture will be played in Rajkot, while the second Multi-Day fixture will be held in Ahmedabad," he added.