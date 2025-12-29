ETV Bharat / sports

Bhutan’s Sonam Yeshey Etcher His Name In Record Books; Takes Eight-Wicket Haul

Yeshey’s remarkable spell completely thwarted Myanmar’s chase of 128, bundling them out on a paltry total of 45 in just 9.2 overs, and Bhutan emerged triumphant by 82 runs. The result also meant that the win gave Bhutan an insurmountable 3-0 lead.

Hyderabad: Sonam Yeshey of Bhutan etched her name in the record books on Friday, becoming the first bowler to claim to eight-wicket haul in T20Is, delivering an impressive spell in the format. The 22-year-old left-arm spinner reached the milestone during the third T20I against Myanmar in Gelephu. He picked up eight wickets while conceding seven runs in four overs, including a maiden, registering an impressive economy of 1.80.

Born on December 3, Sonam rose through the ranks of Bhutan Cricket and went on to represent the Under-19 side before representing Bhutan in international cricket, before making it to the senior team in July 2022.

The young spinner has been impressive in the ongoing series, taking 12 wickets across four matches. In his career, Yeshey scalped 37 wickets from 34 matches with an average of 17.37 and an economy rate of 5.69. He has racked up just 37 runs from 34 matches so far.

Before Yeshey’s remarkable spell, the previous best figures in the T20s were on the name of Indonesia's Rohmalia, who picked seven wickets while conceding no runs. Three players have taken seven wickets in women’s cricket - Frederique Overdijk of the Netherlands, Alison Stocks of Argentina and Samanthi Dunukedeniya of Cyprus.

Only two players have taken seven wickets in the men’s T20Is in the past. Malaysia’s Syazrul Idrus picked seven wickets for eight runs while Bahrain’s Ali Dawood picked seven for 19 against Bhutan earlier this year.

In the T20s, Colin Ackerman of Leicestershire picked seven wickets for 18 runs against Birmingham Bears. Taskin Ahmed took a seven-wicket haul for Rajshahi Durbar against Dhaka Capitals in 2025.