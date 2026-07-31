ETV Bharat / sports

CWG 2026: Son Of Tailor, Punjab's Lovepreet Wins Silver With CWG 'Snatch' Record

Glasgow: India's Lovepreet Singh shattered the Commonwealth Games snatch record and came agonisingly close to gold before finishing just a kilogram behind New Zealand's David Andrew Liti to claim silver in the men's +110kg weightlifting competition here on Thursday.

The 28-year-old totalled 388kg (176kg in snatch and 212kg in clean and jerk), was pipped by Liti, who clinched gold with 389kg (166kg+223kg) after a Games record lift in clean and jerk.

England's Andrew Griffith claimed bronze with a distant 356kg (165kg+191kg). A bronze medallist at the previous edition, Lovepreet went one better this time, ending India's run of three medal-less weightlifting events and capping a successful campaign for the contingent, which finished with eight medals -- one gold, six silver and one bronze.

Hailing from Bal Sikander village in Punjab's border district of Amritsar, Lovepreet comes from a humble family. His father is a tailor, while his grandfather earned a living selling vegetables. Encouraged by his family to pursue sport instead of the family profession, he took up weightlifting at the age of 13 at the DAV Ground and has since emerged as one of India's leading heavyweight lifters.

The Punjab lifter was in sublime touch in the snatch, opening with a comfortable 168kg before effortlessly raising the bar to 173kg.

He then smashed the Games record with a flawless 176kg in his third attempt, taking a commanding 10kg lead into the clean and jerk.