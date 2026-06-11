ETV Bharat / sports

Somali Soccer Referee Denied Entry To US For World Cup Is Welcomed Home As Hero

Referee Omar Artan, center, who was denied entry to the United States, is welcomed by supporters upon his arrival in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday. ( AP )

Mogadishu: A leading soccer referee from Somalia who was denied entry to the United States for the World Cup tournament was warmly received by a crowd of supporters and officials on Wednesday as he arrived home.

Omar Artan, who was named as Africa's best male referee in 2025., said he plans to be at the next World Cup and urged Somali youth to be proud of their country.

Artan was set to be the first referee from Somalia to officiate at a World Cup after making FIFA's final list for the tournament.

He was denied entry to the U.S. at Miami International Airport on Saturday over unspecified "vetting concerns," U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement, without giving details of the concerns. FIFA subsequently cut him from the tournament's referee list.

Artan was issued a visa to travel to the U.S. last week, according to the Somalia Embassy in Kenya, which processed it. The U.S. is co-hosting the tournament with Mexico and Canada, and Artan was due to meet up with other World Cup referees at their training base in Miami.

Arriving in the capital, Mogadishu, he thanked the Somali government and public as well as FIFA for their support.

"I promise you, God willing, that I will attend the next one," he said as hundreds of supporters at the airport waved Somali flags. "I want the Somali public to take comfort in this and remain confident."

Later on Wednesday, thousands of soccer fans packed the stadium in Mogadishu for a welcome ceremony for Artan, with patriotic songs echoing through the arena as supporters waved the nation's flag and cheered him on.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre also hosted Artan, writing in a post on X that the referee had "already won the hearts of millions and secured his place in history."

"He devoted himself to ensuring that football was decided by merit, yet fate denied him the stage he so richly deserved," Barre said.