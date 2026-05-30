Match Is Fixed Or Nothing? Social Media Users React After Coin Was Flipped Twice In Qualifier 2
Rajasthan Royals were up against the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 in the Qualifier 2.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 10:10 AM IST
Hyderabad: Gujarat Titans emerged triumphant against Rajasthan Royals in a lop-sided contest in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as they thrashed the opposition by seven wickets to enter the final. However, even before the first ball was bowled, the match witnessed a controversial moment that caught the eyeballs of the spectators. The moment occurred at the toss as the coin flip was done twice.
Why toss was retaken in the RR vs GT clash?
The toss had to be conducted twice because of a communication mix-up. GT skipper Shubman Gill flipped the coin while RR captain Riyan Parag made the call. Parag had called it Heads, and the coin showed tails. However, the match referee, Prakash Bhatt, failed to hear the call. As there was confusion regarding the toss, the broadcaster, Ravi Shastri, announced that the toss would be retaken.
In the second attempt, RR won the toss, and they chose to bat first. The decision to re-do the toss seems to have disappointed Gill, as his expressions were evident of it. Gill admitted during the toss that GT would have also opted to bat first.
"We would have batted first. 40 overs of play have already happened on this pitch. I don't think it would change much. Unfortunately, I don't think the referee heard the call from Riyan," Gill stated at the toss.
Fans react to the toss drama
The social media users reacted to it the whole incident, with some suspecting some kind of fixing. A user, cricsam02, posted on ‘X’ handle, hinting at fixing.
🔴BIG BLUNDER DURING TOSS TIME IN GT VS RR MATCH🤯— Sam (@cricsam02) May 29, 2026
🎙️: Shubham Gill tossed the coin & Riyan parag made a call of Heads & the coin showed Tails, but toss refree Prakash Bhatt didn’t hear call & asked Gill to toss it again.
Is match is fix or nothing 🙄pic.twitter.com/oApzRVPkYZ
Another user, Faruk, tweeted that RR got the advantage of the communication mix-up.
🚨 INCREDIBLE TOSS DRAMA IN GT vs RR 🚨— Faruk (@uf2151593) May 29, 2026
Shubman Gill had already won the first toss, but a communication mix-up forced the officials to conduct it again. 🪙
• Riyan Parag elected to bat first 🏏
A bizarre turn of events as GT's toss win was wiped out, and RR ended up getting… pic.twitter.com/vuHt64d7Gk
In IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill tossed the coin.— Ankit (@Extreo_) May 29, 2026
Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag called “Heads”.
It landed on Tails, so GT should have won.
But the referee said the call wasn’t clear and ordered a re-toss.
Second toss: It landed Heads.
RR… pic.twitter.com/NoGdmJCtzf
GT enters final
Despite losing the toss, GT carved out a dominant performance in the Qualifier 2, hammering the opposition by seven wickets. Shubman Gill’s superb knock of 104 runs from 53 deliveries included three sixes. His knock helped the team chase a target of 215 with just eight balls to spare.