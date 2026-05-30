ETV Bharat / sports

Match Is Fixed Or Nothing? Social Media Users React After Coin Was Flipped Twice In Qualifier 2

Hyderabad: Gujarat Titans emerged triumphant against Rajasthan Royals in a lop-sided contest in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as they thrashed the opposition by seven wickets to enter the final. However, even before the first ball was bowled, the match witnessed a controversial moment that caught the eyeballs of the spectators. The moment occurred at the toss as the coin flip was done twice.

Why toss was retaken in the RR vs GT clash?

The toss had to be conducted twice because of a communication mix-up. GT skipper Shubman Gill flipped the coin while RR captain Riyan Parag made the call. Parag had called it Heads, and the coin showed tails. However, the match referee, Prakash Bhatt, failed to hear the call. As there was confusion regarding the toss, the broadcaster, Ravi Shastri, announced that the toss would be retaken.

In the second attempt, RR won the toss, and they chose to bat first. The decision to re-do the toss seems to have disappointed Gill, as his expressions were evident of it. Gill admitted during the toss that GT would have also opted to bat first.

"We would have batted first. 40 overs of play have already happened on this pitch. I don't think it would change much. Unfortunately, I don't think the referee heard the call from Riyan," Gill stated at the toss.