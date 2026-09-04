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Women’s Asia Cup, IND vs HKG: Smriti Mandhana Rewrite Record Books With 124-Run Knock

The Indian women’s team thrashed Hong Kong by 137 runs in the women’s T20 Asia Cup fixture on Thursday.

smriti mandhana records
File photo: Smriti Mandhana (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 4, 2026 at 9:44 AM IST

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Hyderabad: The Indian women’s team registered their second successive victory in the ongoing Asia Cup, beating Hong Kong by 137 runs on Thursday in Dubai, and Smriti Mandhana played a record-breaking knock. India defeated Thailand in their first group match, and the victory over Hong Kong confirmed their spot in the tournament semifinal. Also, Smriti Mandhana became the batter with the most international runs in women’s cricket, surpassing former India legend Mithali Raj.

Winning the toss, Hong Kong opted to bowl, and the Indian batters bashed the lower-ranked team from the start. Opener Smriti Mandhana was the star of the show in the Indian innings as she led the charge with the bat. Mandhana played a knock of 124 runs from just 64 deliveries, laced with seven sixes, smashing the ball to all parts of the ground. During the process, she broke multiple records, rewriting the history books.

Mandhana becomes the highest run-getter in international cricket

The Indian opener moved past compatriot Mithali Raj’s tally of 10,868 international runs. Mandhana’s knock took her tally to 10,880 international runs. New Zealand’s Suzie Bates is in third position, scoring 10.740 runs.

Smriti Mandhana - 10.880 runs

Mithali Raj - 10,868 runs

Suzie Bates - 10,740 runs

Charlotte Edwards - 10.273 runs

Stefanie Taylor - 10,007

Most centuries in international cricket

The record added another significant milestone in Mandhana’s career. With the hundred in the fixture against Hong Kong, the left-handed batter became the cricketer with the most centuries in women’s international cricket. Mandhana now has 18 tons in international cricket, surpassing Australian cricketer Meg Lanning, who has 17 centuries in international cricket.

Highest individual score in Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Mandhana also holds the record for registering the highest score in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup, surpassing the previous record of Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu. The Sri Lankan all-rounder had played a knock of 119 runs against Malaysia in 2024.

Mandhana also registered the most sixes for India in women’s T20I (95), overtaking Harmanpreet’s tally of 89 sixes.

TAGGED:

IND W VS HKG W
INDIA HONG KONG ASIA CUP
WOMENS ASIA CUP 2026
INDIA WOMEN VS HONG KONG WOMEN
SMRITI MANDHAN RECORDS

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