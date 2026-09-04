Women’s Asia Cup, IND vs HKG: Smriti Mandhana Rewrite Record Books With 124-Run Knock
The Indian women’s team thrashed Hong Kong by 137 runs in the women’s T20 Asia Cup fixture on Thursday.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 9:44 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian women’s team registered their second successive victory in the ongoing Asia Cup, beating Hong Kong by 137 runs on Thursday in Dubai, and Smriti Mandhana played a record-breaking knock. India defeated Thailand in their first group match, and the victory over Hong Kong confirmed their spot in the tournament semifinal. Also, Smriti Mandhana became the batter with the most international runs in women’s cricket, surpassing former India legend Mithali Raj.
Winning the toss, Hong Kong opted to bowl, and the Indian batters bashed the lower-ranked team from the start. Opener Smriti Mandhana was the star of the show in the Indian innings as she led the charge with the bat. Mandhana played a knock of 124 runs from just 64 deliveries, laced with seven sixes, smashing the ball to all parts of the ground. During the process, she broke multiple records, rewriting the history books.
The star of the show 🤩⭐️— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 3, 2026
Vice-captain @mandhana_smriti is adjudged the Player of the Match for her exhilarating performance as #TeamIndia are through to the semis of the #WomensAsiaCup #INDvHK pic.twitter.com/TQRaDiTM3R
Mandhana becomes the highest run-getter in international cricket
The Indian opener moved past compatriot Mithali Raj’s tally of 10,868 international runs. Mandhana’s knock took her tally to 10,880 international runs. New Zealand’s Suzie Bates is in third position, scoring 10.740 runs.
Smriti Mandhana - 10.880 runs
Mithali Raj - 10,868 runs
🚨 Record Alert 🚨— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 3, 2026
Smriti Mandhana is now the leading run-getter in women's internationals 🫡🫡
She surpasses former #TeamIndia captain Mithali Raj 👏👏#WomensAsiaCup | #INDvHK pic.twitter.com/qqxNYJcunz
Suzie Bates - 10,740 runs
Charlotte Edwards - 10.273 runs
Stefanie Taylor - 10,007
Most centuries in international cricket
The record added another significant milestone in Mandhana’s career. With the hundred in the fixture against Hong Kong, the left-handed batter became the cricketer with the most centuries in women’s international cricket. Mandhana now has 18 tons in international cricket, surpassing Australian cricketer Meg Lanning, who has 17 centuries in international cricket.
Number 1️⃣8️⃣ with her 1️⃣8️⃣th Hundred 😎— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 3, 2026
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana topping the charts 💯#TeamIndia | #WomensAsiaCup | #INDvHK pic.twitter.com/amvoLOKuMl
Highest individual score in Women’s T20 Asia Cup
Mandhana also holds the record for registering the highest score in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup, surpassing the previous record of Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu. The Sri Lankan all-rounder had played a knock of 119 runs against Malaysia in 2024.
Mandhana also registered the most sixes for India in women’s T20I (95), overtaking Harmanpreet’s tally of 89 sixes.