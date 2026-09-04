ETV Bharat / sports

Women’s Asia Cup, IND vs HKG: Smriti Mandhana Rewrite Record Books With 124-Run Knock

Hyderabad: The Indian women’s team registered their second successive victory in the ongoing Asia Cup, beating Hong Kong by 137 runs on Thursday in Dubai, and Smriti Mandhana played a record-breaking knock. India defeated Thailand in their first group match, and the victory over Hong Kong confirmed their spot in the tournament semifinal. Also, Smriti Mandhana became the batter with the most international runs in women’s cricket, surpassing former India legend Mithali Raj.

Winning the toss, Hong Kong opted to bowl, and the Indian batters bashed the lower-ranked team from the start. Opener Smriti Mandhana was the star of the show in the Indian innings as she led the charge with the bat. Mandhana played a knock of 124 runs from just 64 deliveries, laced with seven sixes, smashing the ball to all parts of the ground. During the process, she broke multiple records, rewriting the history books.

Mandhana becomes the highest run-getter in international cricket

The Indian opener moved past compatriot Mithali Raj’s tally of 10,868 international runs. Mandhana’s knock took her tally to 10,880 international runs. New Zealand’s Suzie Bates is in third position, scoring 10.740 runs.

Smriti Mandhana - 10.880 runs

Mithali Raj - 10,868 runs