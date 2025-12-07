'Wedding Is Called Off': Smriti Mandhana Confirms Her Marriage With Palash Muchhal Cancelled
Indian women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana has officially confirmed that her wedding with Palash Muchhal has been called off.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 1:57 PM IST
Updated : December 7, 2025 at 2:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ace Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has clarified that her marriage to Palash Muchhal is called off. She made the announcement on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, she requested the fans to respect the privacy of both families.
"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," she stated."
I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace," she added.
Cricketer Smriti Mandana says “Wedding Is Called Off” and “Allow us to process and move on” pic.twitter.com/Uoy6y5bgdT— idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) December 7, 2025
Earlier, there was news that Smriti Mandhana's wedding celebrations had paused for her family and friends amid a medical scare. The Indian vice-captain was all set to marry music composer Palash Muchhal in Sangli on Sunday. The decorations were up. Guests had arrived. The Mandhana Farm House on Samdoli Road was glowing with flowers and lights. Everyone expected a happy afternoon. But things changed suddenly.
After that, a few media reports claimed that Palash had cheated on Mandhana after the marriage came to a halt. Palash's cheating was linked to the cancellation of the wedding and now both of them have put stories on social media to express their side of the story.
Smriti Mandhana confirmed the breakup and called off the wedding for good & now this guy has the audacity to threaten legal action for ‘defamation.’— Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) December 7, 2025
Waah shampy Waah pic.twitter.com/MBuuQwEw5t
Palash Muchhal has also posted on his Instagram handle, saying that he has decided to move on and has also threatened to take legal action against media houses running rumours with unverified sources.