'Wedding Is Called Off': Smriti Mandhana Confirms Her Marriage With Palash Muchhal Cancelled

Hyderabad: Ace Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has clarified that her marriage to Palash Muchhal is called off. She made the announcement on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, she requested the fans to respect the privacy of both families.

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," she stated."

I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace," she added.