ETV Bharat / sports

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Smriti Mandhana 133 Runs Away From Record That Was Never Achieved In Cricket

Hyderabad: It will be a historic moment for Smriti Mandhana today as she will start her full-time captaincy of the Indian women's cricket team against Zimbabwe in the first T20Is. Not only will she be captaining the first women’s T20I in Raipur, but she will also be eyeing a batting record never achieved before in international cricket by men or women.

The Indian opener is just 133 runs away from a unique milestone, and if she accumulates that number of runs, she will be the first batter to score 5,000 runs in the T20Is. Notably, she will have an opportunity to etch her name into the record books in front of the home crowd.

Since making her debut in 2013, Mandhana has accumulated 4,867 runs in 179 T20I matches with an average of 31 and a strike rate of 127.47, laced with two centuries and 37 fifties. The series will comprise three matches, so Mandhana will have a chance to achieve the feat.

Mandhana will be starting her stint in the leadership role, taking over from Harmanpreet Kaur, who stepped down from the captaincy earlier this month. India recently defended their gold medal at the Asian Games under the captaincy of Harmanpreet, and Mandhana will have the responsibility of helping the Indian team continue their winning momentum.

Mandhana has prior experience as captain, as she has led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to two titles in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Although it will be the first series for Mandhana where she will be full-time captain, she has captained the national side on an interim basis. She has led India in 8 T20Is and four ODIs, winning 11 T20Is and all four ODIs.

The three T20Is will be played in Raipur on October 16, 18 and 20. The series will be followed by three ODIs, which will be hosted in Vadodara on October 23, 25 and 28. It is a historic series as the two teams will meet each other in the shortest format of the game.