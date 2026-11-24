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SMAT 2026: Priyansh Arya Records Highest Individual T20 Score By An Indian With A Stellar Knock Against Tamil Nadu

File photo: Priyansh Arya ( IANS )

Indore: Delhi Captain Priyansh Arya scripted history, breaking multiple records during his knock of 181 runs from just 68 deliveries during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture against Tamil Nadu on November 24 at the Daly College Ground, Indore. Opening the batting for Delhi, he smashed 19 sixes and 7 fours, scoring 181 runs with a massive strike rate of 266.18. During his knock, he achieved multiple feats and also broke one of Chris Gayle’s records.

Highest individual score by an Indian in T20s

The 25-year-old surpassed KL Rahul's 152* for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 to become the Indian with the highest individual score in T20 cricket. Tilak Varma is third in the list of Indian batters with the highest individual T20 scores with a knock of unbeaten 151 runs in the Hyderabad vs Meghalaya match in 2024. Also, he has registered the highest individual score in SMAT, bettering Tilak’s previous record of an unbeaten 151.