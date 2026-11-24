SMAT 2026: Priyansh Arya Records Highest Individual T20 Score By An Indian With A Stellar Knock Against Tamil Nadu
Delhi Captain Priyansh Arya played a knock of 181 off 68 balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture against Tamil Nadu.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
Indore: Delhi Captain Priyansh Arya scripted history, breaking multiple records during his knock of 181 runs from just 68 deliveries during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture against Tamil Nadu on November 24 at the Daly College Ground, Indore. Opening the batting for Delhi, he smashed 19 sixes and 7 fours, scoring 181 runs with a massive strike rate of 266.18. During his knock, he achieved multiple feats and also broke one of Chris Gayle’s records.
Highest individual score by an Indian in T20s
The 25-year-old surpassed KL Rahul's 152* for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 to become the Indian with the highest individual score in T20 cricket. Tilak Varma is third in the list of Indian batters with the highest individual T20 scores with a knock of unbeaten 151 runs in the Hyderabad vs Meghalaya match in 2024.
HISTORY WRITTEN BY PRIYANSH ARYA. Priyansh smashed 181 (68) with 19 sixes and 4 fours against Tamil Nadu in SMAT, the highest individual score by an Indian in T20 history. 🥶 #SMAT #PriyanshArya https://t.co/wVRzpxieCm— mahendra chandani (@mahendrachanda1) November 24, 2026
Also, he has registered the highest individual score in SMAT, bettering Tilak’s previous record of an unbeaten 151.
Most Sixes in a single T20 innings
Tilak is now the joint-leader with Finn Allen in the list of most sixes (19) in a single T20 innings. Allen played a knock of 151 runs in MLC 2025 during the San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom match, smashing 19 sixes.
🚨 RECORD FOR PRIYANSH ARYA 🚨 - Priyansh smashed 181 (68) with 19 sixes and 4 fours against Tamil Nadu in SMAT, the highest individual score by an Indian in T20 history. 🤯 https://t.co/kqQwxScAQI— cric overview (@CricOverview) November 24, 2026
|Batter
|Sixes
|Runs (Balls)
|Match / Tournament
|Year
|Priyansh Arya
|19
|181 (68)
|Delhi vs Tamil Nadu (SMAT)
|2026
|Finn Allen
|19
|151 (51)
|San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom (MLC)
|2025
|Sahil Chauhan
|18
|144* (41)
|Estonia vs Cyprus (T20I)
|2024
|Chris Gayle
|18
|146* (69)
|Rangpur Riders vs Dhaka Dynamites (BPL)
|2017
|Chris Gayle
|17
|175* (66)
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Pune Warriors (IPL)
|2013
Arya overtakes Chris Gayle
The Indian batter surpassed Chris Gayle in the list of highest individual scores in men's T20 cricket. He surpassed Gayle’s knock of 175 runs in the IPL for Pune Warriors against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013. Lhuan-Dre Pretorius sits at the top of the list with an unbeaten 188 runs in the CSA T20 in 2026.
|Player
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Match
|Date
|Lhuan-dre Pretorius
|188*
|79
|15
|13
|237.97
|Titans vs Knights
|2 Oct 2026
|Priyansh Arya
|181
|68
|7
|19
|266.18
|Delhi vs Tamil Nadu
|24 Nov 2026
|Chris Gayle
|175*
|66
|13
|17
|265.15
|RCB vs Pune Warriors
|23 Apr 2013
|Aaron Finch
|172
|76
|16
|10
|226.31
|Australia vs Zimbabwe (T20I)
|3 Jul 2018
|Hamza Khan
|164*
|65
|9
|15
|252.3
|Rwanda vs Ivory Coast (T20I)
|24 May 2026