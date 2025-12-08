ETV Bharat / sports

SMAT 2025: Amit Passi Equals T20 World Record With 114-Run Knock Against Services

Hyderabad: Baroda’s wicketkeeper-batter Amit Passi struck a hundred on his T20I debut against Services in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad on Monday, December 8. The 26-year-old smashed 114 runs from just 55 deliveries, hitting 10 boundaries and nine sixes in a highly entertaining knock.

He also equalled the world record for the highest individual score on T20 debut in the match with his impressive hundred. He matched the score set by Pakistan’s Bilal Asif, who smacked 114 runs from 48 balls for Sialkot Stallions in a domestic T20 game in Faisalabad in May 2015.

Also, he has now become only the third Indian batter after Punjab’s Shivam Bhambri and Hyderabad’s Akshath Reddy to hit a ton on the T20 debut. Notably, all three centuries have come in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India’s domestic premier competition.