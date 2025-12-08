SMAT 2025: Amit Passi Equals T20 World Record With 114-Run Knock Against Services
Baroda player Amit Passi equalled the world record by matching the highest individual score on T20 debut.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 4:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Baroda’s wicketkeeper-batter Amit Passi struck a hundred on his T20I debut against Services in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad on Monday, December 8. The 26-year-old smashed 114 runs from just 55 deliveries, hitting 10 boundaries and nine sixes in a highly entertaining knock.
He also equalled the world record for the highest individual score on T20 debut in the match with his impressive hundred. He matched the score set by Pakistan’s Bilal Asif, who smacked 114 runs from 48 balls for Sialkot Stallions in a domestic T20 game in Faisalabad in May 2015.
Also, he has now become only the third Indian batter after Punjab’s Shivam Bhambri and Hyderabad’s Akshath Reddy to hit a ton on the T20 debut. Notably, all three centuries have come in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India’s domestic premier competition.
Amazing level of talent available in India. 26-year-old Baroda man Amit Passi plays his first ever state level match and hits 114 off 55 balls with 9 sixes. Does anyone know more about him @Varungiri0 @kaushiktweetz— Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) December 8, 2025
There are only 10 players who have hit a hundred on their T20 debut. The list of the batters with a century includes Amit Passi (114), Bilal Asif (114), Moin Khan (112), M Spoors (108), S Bhambri (106), PA Reddy (105), LA Dunbar (104), Abdullah Shafique (102), Ravinderpal Singh (101), and Asif Ali (100).
Passi single-handedly led his team to a target of 220/5 in their 20 overs. He was part of the two crucial partnerships - one with middle-order batter Shivalik Sharma (60) for the third wicket and the other with captain Vishnu Solanki (75).
Passi was included in the playing XI of the Baroda side as Jitesh Sharma was not available for the fixture due to national duty. Baroda was playing both without Jitesh and Hardik Pandya, as the duo is called for India’s T20I series against South Africa.
The opening match of the series will be played in Cuttack on Tuesday and India will be looking to continue their winning momentum from the ODI series.