SL vs NZ Weather Report: Will Rain Intervene In Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Super 8 Clash In Colombo?
Sri Lanka will face New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 10:46 AM IST
Hyderabad: Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns against New Zealand in the Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Wednesday. After the first Group 2 match of the Super 8 between Pakistan and New Zealand washed out, both teams will be keeping a watch on the skies closely.
While New Zealand’s first match was washed out, Sri Lanka suffered a defeat against England in their Super 8 opener.
Both teams hunt their first Super 8 victory. 👊🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 25, 2026
Sri Lanka aim to respond after their opening defeat, while New Zealand look to convert momentum into a much-needed win.
ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 👉 SUPER 8 | #SLvNZ | WED, 25th FEB, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/DJe9NefA3T
SL vs NZ weather report
Thankfully, the conditions for the match look favourable. According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be around 27 degrees Celsius, with humidity hovering around 77%. Also, the weather will be cloudy at the start of the match, and then it will be clear eventually. Thus, the match is expected to go on without interruption due to rain.
Pitch report
R Premadasa Stadium is a low-scoring venue with the kind of assistance it provides for spinners. The average 1st innings score from 51 T20Is at the venue is 152. Notably, teams have scored a total below 150 a staggering 22 times. Chasing teams have won 28 matches while the teams batting first have won 23 matches.
Spinners from both sides are expected to play a key role on the venue as it will provide some turn.
Head to head record
New Zealand have dominated the matchup against Sri Lanka, winning 16 out of the 28 matches played between the two sides. Sri Lanka emerged triumphant in 11 matches, while one ended in a no result.
In the T20 World Cup, both teams played six matches, with New Zealand winning two and Sri Lanka winning four. It is a must-win game for Sri Lanka as they have already suffered a defeat in the tournament, and one more loss would mean that the maximum limit they can gain is up to two points.