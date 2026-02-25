ETV Bharat / sports

SL vs NZ Weather Report: Will Rain Intervene In Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Super 8 Clash In Colombo?

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns against New Zealand in the Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Wednesday. After the first Group 2 match of the Super 8 between Pakistan and New Zealand washed out, both teams will be keeping a watch on the skies closely.

While New Zealand’s first match was washed out, Sri Lanka suffered a defeat against England in their Super 8 opener.

SL vs NZ weather report

Thankfully, the conditions for the match look favourable. According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be around 27 degrees Celsius, with humidity hovering around 77%. Also, the weather will be cloudy at the start of the match, and then it will be clear eventually. Thus, the match is expected to go on without interruption due to rain.