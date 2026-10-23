ETV Bharat / sports

SL vs ENG: Sri Lanka Script Second-Highest Successful ODI Chase Despite Brook Scoring Fastest 200

Hyderabad: The tri-series involving Sri Lanka, Pakistan and England witnessed a thrilling run-fest in Rawalpindi. Sri Lanka stunned England by scripting the second-highest successful ODI chase despite Harry Brook scoring the fastest 200. England posted 429/4 while batting first, riding on Harry Brook’s knock of 202 runs from 116 deliveries. Sri Lanka chased down the target with two wickets to spare as Pavan Rathnayake led the chase with a knock of 130 runs from 106 balls.

As soon as the game started, the batters were wreaking havoc as they were playing big shots with ease. Captain Harry Brook led the way for the English side as he scored 202 runs from 116 deliveries. Tom Banton (50), Joe Root (69), and Will Jacks (66 not out) also chipped in to help the team post a huge total of 429/4 on the scoreboard.

Brook also wrote his name in the record books, surpassing Shubman Gill’s record of scoring the fastest double century in ODI cricket. He completed his double ton in 114 balls, breaking the previous record of 117 deliveries held by India’s Test skipper. Also, Brook became the first England batter to score a 200, surpassing Ben Stokes' previous national record of 182 runs.

Sri Lanka script second-highest successful chase in ODIs

A huge total didn’t shake the confidence of the Sri Lankan team, and they showed incredible temperament. Pavan Rathnayake led the charge with 130 off 106 balls while Avishka Fernanod (97) and Dasun Shanaka (97) made significant contributions. Janith Liyanage (Not Out 61) chipped in with a handy contribution, taking the team over the finish line.