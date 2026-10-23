SL vs ENG: Sri Lanka Script Second-Highest Successful ODI Chase Despite Brook Scoring Fastest 200
Sri Lanka registered the second-highest successful chase in the history of ODI cricket, hunting down the target of 430.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST
Hyderabad: The tri-series involving Sri Lanka, Pakistan and England witnessed a thrilling run-fest in Rawalpindi. Sri Lanka stunned England by scripting the second-highest successful ODI chase despite Harry Brook scoring the fastest 200. England posted 429/4 while batting first, riding on Harry Brook’s knock of 202 runs from 116 deliveries. Sri Lanka chased down the target with two wickets to spare as Pavan Rathnayake led the chase with a knock of 130 runs from 106 balls.
Brook’s fastest 200 guides England to 429/4
Records broken, history made 😍 Sri Lanka defeated England in a breathtaking ODI tri-series clash in Rawalpindi 👌📸 More here ➡️ https://t.co/rJjadM0vcd https://t.co/JgFXFxF6K9— ICC (@ICC) October 22, 2026
As soon as the game started, the batters were wreaking havoc as they were playing big shots with ease. Captain Harry Brook led the way for the English side as he scored 202 runs from 116 deliveries. Tom Banton (50), Joe Root (69), and Will Jacks (66 not out) also chipped in to help the team post a huge total of 429/4 on the scoreboard.
Brook also wrote his name in the record books, surpassing Shubman Gill’s record of scoring the fastest double century in ODI cricket. He completed his double ton in 114 balls, breaking the previous record of 117 deliveries held by India’s Test skipper. Also, Brook became the first England batter to score a 200, surpassing Ben Stokes' previous national record of 182 runs.
Sri Lanka script second-highest successful chase in ODIs
A huge total didn’t shake the confidence of the Sri Lankan team, and they showed incredible temperament. Pavan Rathnayake led the charge with 130 off 106 balls while Avishka Fernanod (97) and Dasun Shanaka (97) made significant contributions. Janith Liyanage (Not Out 61) chipped in with a handy contribution, taking the team over the finish line.
First England player to score a double century in ODIs 👏 Harry Brook with a scintillating effort against Sri Lanka 🔥 📝: https://t.co/M0k2qBIEay https://t.co/b8Rx7vcrS0— ICC (@ICC) October 22, 2026
There weren’t any big innings, but two key partnerships between Rathnayake-Fernando (166) and Rathnayake-Shanaka (133) helped the team pull off the second-highest successful chase in ODIs, and Brook’s century went in vain.
Sri Lanka overtook India’s record of a 406-run chase against the West Indies in 2026 and are placed second in the list of highest successful run chases in ODI cricket, only behind South Africa’s chase of 435 against Australia in 2006.
𝑨 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒖𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝒘𝒊𝒏 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka complete the second-highest chase in Men’s ODI history against England 😲 📝: https://t.co/M0k2qBIEay https://t.co/cfDDyaf56o— ICC (@ICC) October 22, 2026
Highest successful chases in ODIs
- 435 SA vs Aus Joburg 2006
- 430 SL vs Eng Rawalpindi 2026
- 406 Ind vs WI Guwahati 2026
- 375 Net vs WI Harare 2023 (Super Over win)
- 372 SA vs Aus Durban 2016
Second-highest match aggregate in an ODI
The fixture saw 859 runs scored on aggregate (combining scores of both innings). The match surpassed the fixture between India and West Indies in 2009, where a total of 825 runs were scored across both innings. The match is now at the second position in the list of ODIs with the highest match aggregates.
A chase for the record books 📚 Sri Lanka put on a historic display against England in the ODI tri-series ✨ More here ➡️ https://t.co/rJjadM0vcd https://t.co/yuq0vzvoVO— ICC (@ICC) October 22, 2026
- 872 Aus (434) vs SA (438) Joburg 2006
- 859 Eng (429) vs SL (430) Rawalpindi 2026
- 825 Ind (414) vs SL (411) Rajkot 2009
- 811 WI (405) vs Ind (406) Guwahati 2026
- 807 Eng (419) vs WI (389) St George’s 2019