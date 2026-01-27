ETV Bharat / sports

SL vs ENG: Jos Buttler Scripts History Without Facing A Single Ball; Set To Surpass James Anderson

Hyderabad: England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler achieved a rare milestone in his international career, becoming only the second player after James Anderson to play 400 matches across formats. The right-handed batter achieved the feat during the third and final ODI of the series against Sri Lanka in Colombo. In the match, he joined the elite club, including England great James Anderson.

The 35-year-old inked thre record as England prepared to bat first after winning the toss. Buttler has amassed 12291 runs in international cricket, which include 14 hundreds and provides an attacking element to the batting unit.

Brook, Root score hundreds in third ODI

The third ODI between the two teams is turning out to be a high-scoring affair. The visitors put a commanding total of 357 while batting first. Captain Harry Brook scored an unbeaten 136 off 66 balls while Joe Root played an unbeaten knock of 111 runs from 108 deliveries. Brook’s explosive knock included a rapid century, while Root’s contusion marked his 20th ODI century and crossed the 7500-run mark in the format. Jacob Bethell also chipped in with a contribution of 65 runs from 72 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries.