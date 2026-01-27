SL vs ENG: Jos Buttler Scripts History Without Facing A Single Ball; Set To Surpass James Anderson
England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler became the second England cricketer to play 400 international matches.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler achieved a rare milestone in his international career, becoming only the second player after James Anderson to play 400 matches across formats. The right-handed batter achieved the feat during the third and final ODI of the series against Sri Lanka in Colombo. In the match, he joined the elite club, including England great James Anderson.
The 35-year-old inked thre record as England prepared to bat first after winning the toss. Buttler has amassed 12291 runs in international cricket, which include 14 hundreds and provides an attacking element to the batting unit.
Jos Buttler has completed 400 international matches, becoming only the second England player to reach the mark.— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) January 27, 2026
-Only James Anderson (401) has played more. pic.twitter.com/6Bz2cMMbQh
Brook, Root score hundreds in third ODI
The third ODI between the two teams is turning out to be a high-scoring affair. The visitors put a commanding total of 357 while batting first. Captain Harry Brook scored an unbeaten 136 off 66 balls while Joe Root played an unbeaten knock of 111 runs from 108 deliveries. Brook’s explosive knock included a rapid century, while Root’s contusion marked his 20th ODI century and crossed the 7500-run mark in the format. Jacob Bethell also chipped in with a contribution of 65 runs from 72 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries.
Sri Lanka got to a flying start as they scored 104/3 from 10 overs while chasing, thanks to an explosive knock of 50 runs from 25 deliveries by Pathum Nissanka.
Most matches for England in international cricket
|Player
|Matches
|James Anderson
|401
|Jos Buttler
|400
|Joe Root
|384
|Eoin Morgan
|356
|Stuart Broad
|344
Buttler’s career and role in the series
Buttler has played a key role for England in the series, including a knock of an unbeaten 33 runs in the second ODI in Colombo as England chased Sri Lanka’s 219 to level the series 1-1.
Buttler has become one of the influential figures for England in the white-ball team while playing 57 Tests, 198 ODIs and 144 T20Is for the national side.