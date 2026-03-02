ETV Bharat / sports

Skipper Shai Hope Takes Responsibility As West Indies Crash Out Of T20 World Cup

By Meenakshi Rao

West Indies captain Shai Hope stood before the microphones at the end of a long night at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and did what leaders often must in defeat: He owned the questions, accepted the scrutiny, albeit with some rancour around his role in the defeat, and pointed to the fine lines that separate a campaign alive from one that ends.

India’s chase was headlined by a commanding innings from Sanju Samson, which Hope described simply as a case of a quality batter winning his duel. “He played well… it’s a good surface, especially at night here, and he’s a quality player. Sometimes the batter just gets the better of your bowlers — you must give credit for the innings he played,” Hope said, acknowledging how the conditions under lights in Kolkata tend to ease scoring.

The captain was candid about his own role with the bat in an innings that never quite found top gear. Asked if his tempo left 15–20 runs on the table, Hope did not dodge: “Yes — that’s my answer. Yes.” He elaborated that it was “a bit of both”— good balls and mistimed strokes — while admitting he struck fielders too often and never found the fluency he wanted at the top. “As a captain you want to set the tone… put your hand up. It didn’t happen today,” he said.

Even so, Hope resisted the idea that the platform itself was poor. West Indies were 45 without loss in the powerplay—short of the 65–70 they targeted, but a base nonetheless. “It’s always a game of small margins,” he said. “We had a platform set with the batting depth we have. Execution in the powerplay wasn’t as we wanted, but you take positives—Chase coming in for his first game opening and playing a really good innings.”