Sjoerd Marijne Returns As Head Coach Of Indian Women's Hockey Team
Published : January 2, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sjoerd Marijne of the Netherlands has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, as Hockey India (HI) confirmed on Friday. The Dutchman will return to the setup after a gap of four years. While working with the Indian women’s hockey team between 2017 and 2021, he guided them to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Also, he had taken the Indian team into the top 10 of the FIH rankings.
The 51-year-old Marijne will fill the shoes of Harendra Singh, who stepped away from the role last month. Harendra succeeded Janneke Schopman, the two-time Olympic medallist who stepped away from the role in February 2024 after the Indian side failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics.
It’s great to be back. After 4.5 years, I return with fresh energy and a clear vision to support the team’s growth and help the players achieve their full potential on the world stage. @TheHockeyIndia @sports_odisha pic.twitter.com/S2DQrsUIkj— Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) January 2, 2026
“It’s great to be back. After four-and-a-half years, I return with fresh energy and a clear vision to support the team’s growth and help the players achieve their full potential on the world stage,” Marijne said.
Matias Vila of Argentina has been named as the analytical coach. A renowned midfielder, Villa represented Argentina in two successive Olympics (Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004) and has a vast coaching experience.
Dr Wayne Lombard has been recruited as the scientific advisor and head of athletic performance. Rodet Yila and Ciara Yila will support him, as both of them are also roped in as the scientific advisor.
Sjoerd Marijne returns as the Indian women's team coach. Helped them reach the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics and also led them to a historic high in the world rankings. #hockey pic.twitter.com/CEzhEsmYr3— Arnab Seal (@arnabsTOI) January 2, 2026
Marijne's first big assignment in the coaching role for the Indian team will be the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Qualifiers from March 8 to 14 in Hyderabad. He will step on the Indian soil on January 14and the national camp will begin five days later in Bengaluru. Hockey India president Dr Dilip Tirkey highlighted that emphasis will be on improving the fitness levels of the team.
“Emphasis has been laid on the fitness of the team, which was one of the key reasons for the Indian women’s historic performance in Tokyo. We look forward to a fruitful stint,” he said.
During his past tenure, Marijne coached the Indian team to the Hockey World League semi-finals in 2017 and silver medals at the 2018 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy and the Asian Games in Jakarta.