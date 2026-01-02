ETV Bharat / sports

Sjoerd Marijne Returns As Head Coach Of Indian Women's Hockey Team

Hyderabad: Sjoerd Marijne of the Netherlands has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, as Hockey India (HI) confirmed on Friday. The Dutchman will return to the setup after a gap of four years. While working with the Indian women’s hockey team between 2017 and 2021, he guided them to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Also, he had taken the Indian team into the top 10 of the FIH rankings.

The 51-year-old Marijne will fill the shoes of Harendra Singh, who stepped away from the role last month. Harendra succeeded Janneke Schopman, the two-time Olympic medallist who stepped away from the role in February 2024 after the Indian side failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

“It’s great to be back. After four-and-a-half years, I return with fresh energy and a clear vision to support the team’s growth and help the players achieve their full potential on the world stage,” Marijne said.