ETV Bharat / sports

From Teqball To MMA: Six Sports That Will Make Maiden Appearance In Asian Games

Hyderabad: The 20th Asian Games officially resumed today in Aichi-Nagoya and the athletes will showcase their prowess at the continental stage. The Asian Games have continued to evolve. The first edition started with eight sports and now, the 2026 edition will host 43 sports. India are taking part in 36 of them. The games have evolved over the years with addition of some new sports, retention of some sports and omission of a few.

In the 2026 edition, six sports will make their debut. Freestyle BMX, mixed martial arts (MMA), padel, surfing, teqball and virtual taekwondo are the sports which will be played in the Asian Games for the first time. Each sport brings its own thrill and set of rules to entertain audiences with.

Freestyle BMX

The sport which originated in Southern California in the 1970s involves s young cyclists showcase some tricks, jumps and aerial manoeuvres by modifying their bicycle frames. The tricks are generally showcased on concrete skateparks.

Notably, it is not the first time when the sport has made it into the mult-nation event. Earlier, the sports was part of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 before featuring in the Asian Games 2026.

Freestyle BMX (AFP)

The courses are of special skateparks where quarterpipes, spine transfers, box jumps and wallrides are put in as obstacles. Competitors are given timed runs to perform their stunts and tricks like backflips, tail whips and bar spins. Trick difficult, execution, jump height are some of the factors which are considered by the judges while awarding the scores to each participant.

MMA (Mixed Martial Art)

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) paved for modern MMA with its start in 1993 in the USA. Contestants fight in a pentagon-shaped ring using a combination of striking (boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai) and grappling (wrestling, jiu-jitsu, judo). Timed rounds comprise each bout. Knockout (KO), technical knockout (TKO), submission or a judges’ decision are the manners in which a bout can end.

MMA (Mixed Martial Art) (AFP)

Varun Sanyal and Suchika Tariyal will represent India in the sport.

Padel