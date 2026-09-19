From Teqball To MMA: Six Sports That Will Make Maiden Appearance In Asian Games
A total of six sports will appear in the Asian Games for the first time as the current edition kicked off today.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 20th Asian Games officially resumed today in Aichi-Nagoya and the athletes will showcase their prowess at the continental stage. The Asian Games have continued to evolve. The first edition started with eight sports and now, the 2026 edition will host 43 sports. India are taking part in 36 of them. The games have evolved over the years with addition of some new sports, retention of some sports and omission of a few.
In the 2026 edition, six sports will make their debut. Freestyle BMX, mixed martial arts (MMA), padel, surfing, teqball and virtual taekwondo are the sports which will be played in the Asian Games for the first time. Each sport brings its own thrill and set of rules to entertain audiences with.
Freestyle BMX
The sport which originated in Southern California in the 1970s involves s young cyclists showcase some tricks, jumps and aerial manoeuvres by modifying their bicycle frames. The tricks are generally showcased on concrete skateparks.
Notably, it is not the first time when the sport has made it into the mult-nation event. Earlier, the sports was part of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 before featuring in the Asian Games 2026.
The courses are of special skateparks where quarterpipes, spine transfers, box jumps and wallrides are put in as obstacles. Competitors are given timed runs to perform their stunts and tricks like backflips, tail whips and bar spins. Trick difficult, execution, jump height are some of the factors which are considered by the judges while awarding the scores to each participant.
MMA (Mixed Martial Art)
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) paved for modern MMA with its start in 1993 in the USA. Contestants fight in a pentagon-shaped ring using a combination of striking (boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai) and grappling (wrestling, jiu-jitsu, judo). Timed rounds comprise each bout. Knockout (KO), technical knockout (TKO), submission or a judges’ decision are the manners in which a bout can end.
Varun Sanyal and Suchika Tariyal will represent India in the sport.
Padel
The sport has its roots in 1960 when a businessman, Enrique Corcuera, wanted to adapt a tennis court to fit in his backyard. The sport quickly spread into Latin America and became a professional sport soon.
Spain and Argentina are the global leaders in the sports but has expanded in the Asia and continues to grow.
Padel is played in doubles on an enclosed court which is around one-third the size of a tennis court. The glass and metallic mash walls make the border of the court. The sport is played with perforated racquets and low-pressure balls. The scoring system is similar to tennis. The sports has borrowed one thing from squash - use of the surrounding walls strategically in rallies.
Surfing
Surfing is now becoming a regular part in the roster of the multi-nation games. After being part of the two Olympic Games, it will be part of the Asian Games for the first time. The sport got popularised in the early 1900s by Hawaiian Olympic legend Duke Kahanamoku.
Surfers enter into ocean lineups and catch waves with their surfboard. Five judges give out their ruling based on commitment and difficulty, manoeuvres (such as aerials and barrel rides), combination of moves, variety and overall speed and flow. The best two scores from a participant are combined to determine his total score.
Kishore Kumar, Sivaraj Babu, Kamali Moorthy and Sugar Shanti Banarse will be the Indian athletes taking part in surfing.
Teqball
Teqball is a sport which combines football and table tennis played on a specially designed curved table. The governing body for the sport is the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ).Players can use any part of their body except for hands and arms to hit the ball or return it. A player or a team can take up to three touches to hit the ball into the opposition’s court and they cannot hit the same body part twice in a row while making a return.
Quimcy Joaquim D'Souza, Mohamed Anas Imran Beg and Declan Marshall Gonsalves are the Indian participants in Teqball.
Virtual taekwondo
Just like name suggests, virtual taekwondo is a combination of traditional martial arts and esports. World Taekwondo and tech developers joined forces to convert physical moment into digital gameplay with use of virtual reality (VR) headsets and full-body motion-tracking sensors.
Athletes enter the virtual ring with motion-tracking sensors on their limbs and a VR headset to get into the virtual bout.
Kashish Malik will be the only Indian athlete in the sport.