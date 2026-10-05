ETV Bharat / sports

Wide Goes For Six But Only Five Runs For Batting Team! Canada Super 60 Witnesses A Bizarre Phenomenon

Ali Khan's wide in Canada Super 60 went for a six ( AFP )

Hyderabad: In its long history, cricket has witnessed many bizarre scenarios. However, in the Canada Super 60 semi-final between Toronto Sixers and Mississauga Master, the sport witnessed a moment which is extremely rare to take place.

A bouncer bowled by USA pacer Ali Khan bounced so high that it flew over the wicketkeeper’s head and sailed beyond the boundary line. Hard to believe, but after its first bounce on the 22-yard strip, the ball did not touch the wicketkeeper, didn’t land anywhere and even did not touch the batter. It kept rising above the head of both the wicketkeeper and batter before eventually landing beyond the boundary. What exactly happened on the delivery? The unusual occurrence took place in the semi-final when Ali Khan was bowling to Kieron Pollard. He banged the ball short against the Caribbean batter, and the delivery sailed into the boundary ropes, climbing far higher than expected. Usually, such deliveries, even if missed by the wicketkeeper land behind him and before the boundary lines. However, the bouncer flying into six left everyone stunned. Why did the wide ball culminate in a six?