Wide Goes For Six But Only Five Runs For Batting Team! Canada Super 60 Witnesses A Bizarre Phenomenon
A never-seen-before situation occurred as a wide flew over the boundary ropes in the Canada Super T20.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
Hyderabad: In its long history, cricket has witnessed many bizarre scenarios. However, in the Canada Super 60 semi-final between Toronto Sixers and Mississauga Master, the sport witnessed a moment which is extremely rare to take place.
A bouncer bowled by USA pacer Ali Khan bounced so high that it flew over the wicketkeeper’s head and sailed beyond the boundary line. Hard to believe, but after its first bounce on the 22-yard strip, the ball did not touch the wicketkeeper, didn’t land anywhere and even did not touch the batter. It kept rising above the head of both the wicketkeeper and batter before eventually landing beyond the boundary.
What exactly happened on the delivery?
The unusual occurrence took place in the semi-final when Ali Khan was bowling to Kieron Pollard. He banged the ball short against the Caribbean batter, and the delivery sailed into the boundary ropes, climbing far higher than expected. Usually, such deliveries, even if missed by the wicketkeeper land behind him and before the boundary lines. However, the bouncer flying into six left everyone stunned.
🚨 MAYBE FIRST TIME IN CRICKET HISTORY 🚨 Ali Khan bowls a bouncer, and the ball goes for a SIX 😳 That's a Wide + Six, possibly the first time this has happened in cricket history 😂 A must watch 👇🏻 https://t.co/6QACwUgT2T— Richard Kettlebourogh Fans (@RichKettle07) October 5, 2026
Why did the wide ball culminate in a six?
The ground dimension was the root cause behind the bizarre phenomenon in the match. The matches from the competition are played at BC Place in Vancouver, where the playing area is small for professional cricket.
According to some reports, the boundaries are around 45 meters, and that was the reason the ball had a much shorter distance to cover compared to cricket matches happening at other places.
Why did the batting team got five runs and not seven?
On the surface level, it might look like the batting team should get seven runs (Six runs for a ball sailing over the boundary line and one for a wide). The calculator is just like four wides are given in cricket when the ball raced to the boundary line along the ground from wide. However, this is not how it works and the MCC rules are the reason behind it.
A historic wide with a six from the bowler in Canada Super60. 🤣 https://t.co/8YHNJTRs78— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 5, 2026
Under MCC Law 22, a wide carries a run penalty. Also, if an untouched wide reaches or crosses the boundary, then an allowance of four runs is given. However, the maximum allowance is only four runs and not six as per MCC Laws.
A six is awarded only when a delivery is struck by a bat and it directly crosses the boundary line without any bounce in between. A ball that reaches the boundary without being struck by the bat is not automatically a six under Law 19. A boundary allowance in such a situation is four runs.