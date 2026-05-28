ETV Bharat / sports

Singapore Open 2026: India’s Top-Ranked Stars Sindhu, Lakshya, Sat-Chi Continue Winning Streak

The experienced Sindhu registered a comfortable straight-games victory in just 37 minutes, maintaining control in both games from the beginning. She will next face top seed An Se-young in the quarterfinals.

Sindhu outplayed Japan’s Riko Gunji in straight games, while Satwik-Chirag defeated Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan 21-15, 11-21, 21-18. Dhruv and Tanisha overcame a Japanese challenge to beat Yuta Watanabe and Maya Taguchi 8-21, 21-17, 21-16.

Singapore: India’s leading stars PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, along with mixed doubles duo Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Singapore Open on Thursday.

Lakshya Sen progressed in men’s singles after Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn retired with just two points played in the match. Lakshya will next take on Japan’s Koki Watanabe.

In men’s doubles, fourth-seeded Satwik and Chirag started strongly by taking the opening game but were pushed into a decider after the Chinese Taipei pair dominated the second. The Indians comeback to close out the match 21-18 in the decider, extending their head-to-head record against the duo to 7-0. They will next face Malaysia’s Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai, to whom they lost their All England Open campaign earlier this year.

In mixed doubles, despite losing the opening game heavily, Dhruv and Tanisha mounted a strong comeback to secure the next two games. A challenging quarterfinal clash awaits them against the third-seeded Malaysian pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei.

HS Prannoy is set to take on K.Y. Loh of Singapore in the Round of 16, and a win from him would ensure India's flawless record in the tournament so far.