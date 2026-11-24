ETV Bharat / sports

Sindarov vs Gukesh World Chess Championship: How Much Prize Money Will The Winner Take Home?

World Chess Championship trophy ( AP )

Hyderabad: The 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship is set to enter a new era as defending champion and India Grandmaster D. Gukesh will be up against Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov in Game 1. It is set to be the youngest-ever contest for the classical world crown, with both participants being 20-year-olds.

At 20, Gukesh is already a significant figure in Indian sporting history. He earned the title of Grandmaster at the age of 12 and have also bagged gold medals at the 2022 and 2024 Chess Olympiads.

Sindarov arrives in the tournament with momentum on his side, which includes victories in a few tournaments, including the 2025 FIDE World Cup. Also, his title run in the 2026 Candidates Tournament in Cyprus secured him a spot in the 2026 World Chess Championships. 2026 Chess World Championship prize money The 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship comes with a massive amount of prize money. The total prize pool for the tournament is USD 2.5 million (approximately ₹23.22 crore) according to the FIDE website. Each player will get USD 200,000 (approximately ₹1.86 crore) for a win, including a win by forfeit under the standard format. So, if the final classical game scoreline is 7.5-6.5 with 13 decisive games, or 8-6 with all 14 games decisive, the winner will get SD 1.3 million (approximately ₹12.08 crore) and the runner-up will get USD 1.2 million (approximately ₹11.15 crore).