Sindarov vs Gukesh World Chess Championship: How Much Prize Money Will The Winner Take Home?
The 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship is set to kick off as D. Gukesh will be up against Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov in Game 1.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship is set to enter a new era as defending champion and India Grandmaster D. Gukesh will be up against Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov in Game 1. It is set to be the youngest-ever contest for the classical world crown, with both participants being 20-year-olds.
At 20, Gukesh is already a significant figure in Indian sporting history. He earned the title of Grandmaster at the age of 12 and have also bagged gold medals at the 2022 and 2024 Chess Olympiads.
At 20, they’re already competing for the biggest title in chess, with experience being part of the conversation! 😎 ♟ Salesforce FIDE World Championship 2026 🇮🇳 Gukesh D 🆚 Javokhir Sindarov 🇺🇿 📍 Geneva, Switzerland 🇨🇭 🗓 Games: November 24 – December 12, 2026 #GukeshSindarov https://t.co/bqojwW7dBh— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 24, 2026
Sindarov arrives in the tournament with momentum on his side, which includes victories in a few tournaments, including the 2025 FIDE World Cup. Also, his title run in the 2026 Candidates Tournament in Cyprus secured him a spot in the 2026 World Chess Championships.
2026 Chess World Championship prize money
The 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship comes with a massive amount of prize money. The total prize pool for the tournament is USD 2.5 million (approximately ₹23.22 crore) according to the FIDE website.
The World Champion, Gukesh D 🇮🇳, has a message for all his fans! ♟ Salesforce FIDE World Championship 2026 🇮🇳 Gukesh D 🆚 Javokhir Sindarov 🇺🇿 📍 Geneva, Switzerland 🇨🇭 🗓 Games: November 24 – December 12, 2026 #GukeshSindarov https://t.co/bMzAtVl4np— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 24, 2026
Each player will get USD 200,000 (approximately ₹1.86 crore) for a win, including a win by forfeit under the standard format. So, if the final classical game scoreline is 7.5-6.5 with 13 decisive games, or 8-6 with all 14 games decisive, the winner will get SD 1.3 million (approximately ₹12.08 crore) and the runner-up will get USD 1.2 million (approximately ₹11.15 crore).
2026 Chess World Championship format
The 2026 World Chess Championship consists of 14 classical games, and the first player to reach 7.5 points will win the title. The players will have to complete 120 moves in the first 40 minutes. For the rest of the game, the time control is 30 minutes. A 30-second increment is added from move 41. Before move 40, a draw will not be permitted.
If the scores are level after 14 Games, the winner will be decided through a tiebreak. The tiebreak begins with four games at 15 minutes, plus a 10-second increment per move.
Gukesh vs Sindarov head-to-head
Both the players have played three matches in classical format, with two of them won by Sindarov. One matche ended in a draw.
Gukesh vs Sindarov schedule
|Date
|Day
|Event
|Start Time (IST)
|Nov 24, 2026
|Tuesday
|Game 1
|7:30 PM
|Nov 25, 2026
|Wednesday
|Game 2
|7:30 PM
|Nov 26, 2026
|Thursday
|Game 3
|7:30 PM
|Nov 27, 2026
|Friday
|Rest Day
|—
|Nov 28, 2026
|Saturday
|Game 4
|7:30 PM
|Nov 29, 2026
|Sunday
|Game 5
|7:30 PM
|Nov 30, 2026
|Monday
|Game 6
|7:30 PM
|Dec 1, 2026
|Tuesday
|Rest Day
|—
|Dec 2, 2026
|Wednesday
|Game 7
|7:30 PM
|Dec 3, 2026
|Thursday
|Game 8
|7:30 PM
|Dec 4, 2026
|Friday
|Game 9
|7:30 PM
|Dec 5, 2026
|Saturday
|Rest Day
|—
|Dec 6, 2026
|Sunday
|Game 10
|7:30 PM
|Dec 7, 2026
|Monday
|Game 11
|7:30 PM
|Dec 8, 2026
|Tuesday
|Game 12
|7:30 PM
|Dec 9, 2026
|Wednesday
|Rest Day
|—
|Dec 10, 2026
|Thursday
|Game 13
|7:30 PM
|Dec 11, 2026
|Friday
|Game 14
|7:30 PM
|Dec 12, 2026
|Saturday
|Tiebreaks & Closing Ceremony (if tied 7–7)
|7:30 PM