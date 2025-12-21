One Will Get Rs 6 Cr For Winning Gold In Olympics, Rs 4 Cr For Silver, Rs 2 Cr For Bronze; Govt Jobs: Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah says three percent jobs will be reserved in police and forest departments each and two percent in other departments for sportspersons from January 2026.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said if sportspersons from the state win gold medal in Olympics, they will get Rs 6 crore each, if they get silver then they'll get Rs 4 crore and for bronze, Rs two crore along with government jobs.
"I am confident that athletes from Karnataka would definitely bring home medals in the Olympics," the CM said at the Karnataka Olympic 2025 Award ceremony, organised by the Karnataka Olympic Association at Vidhana Soudha’s Glass House in Bengaluru.
On the occasion, Siddaramaiah presented awards to sportspersons and officials who have contributed to the growth of sports in the state. Congratulating the winners, he said the association, established in 1958, has played a key role in promoting sports over several decades.
Referring to the association’s journey, Siddaramaiah said it became more active after Legislative Council member Govindaraj took charge as its president. “During my tenure, I laid the foundation stone and later inaugurated the Karnataka Olympic Association building. Like Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, Karnataka too has an Olympic association functioning from its own building,” he said, adding that the association supports athletes across all sports.
Reiterating the government’s focus on sports, Siddaramaiah said the cash incentive policy was aimed at motivating athletes to aim higher. “We have announced cash rewards for Olympic medallists to encourage our athletes to compete with confidence at the international level,” he said.
"With discipline and commitment, athletes from Karnataka can achieve success in the Olympics. If there is hard work and a clear goal, our athletes can win medals. Sportsmanship is essential, and the pursuit of goals should become a way of life,” the CM noted.
Sports Quota In Govt Jobs From Jan 2026
Speaking about employment opportunities for sportspersons, Siddaramaiah said reservations have been provided in government jobs to support athletes beyond their playing careers. “Three percent reservation will be given in the police and forest departments each, and two percent in other departments in sports quota,” he said.
Siddaramaiah announced that an order for recruitment under sports quota would be issued in January 2026. Urging young people to take sports seriously, he said participation in sports not only helps to builds career but also makes a person disciplined and boosts confidence.
The event highlighted the state’s continued efforts to recognise sporting talent and create a supportive environment for athletes to excel at national and international levels.
