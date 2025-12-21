ETV Bharat / sports

One Will Get Rs 6 Cr For Winning Gold In Olympics, Rs 4 Cr For Silver, Rs 2 Cr For Bronze; Govt Jobs: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said if sportspersons from the state win gold medal in Olympics, they will get Rs 6 crore each, if they get silver then they'll get Rs 4 crore and for bronze, Rs two crore along with government jobs.

"I am confident that athletes from Karnataka would definitely bring home medals in the Olympics," the CM said at the Karnataka Olympic 2025 Award ceremony, organised by the Karnataka Olympic Association at Vidhana Soudha’s Glass House in Bengaluru.

Several sportspersons were awarded by the CM (ETV Bharat)

On the occasion, Siddaramaiah presented awards to sportspersons and officials who have contributed to the growth of sports in the state. Congratulating the winners, he said the association, established in 1958, has played a key role in promoting sports over several decades.

Referring to the association’s journey, Siddaramaiah said it became more active after Legislative Council member Govindaraj took charge as its president. “During my tenure, I laid the foundation stone and later inaugurated the Karnataka Olympic Association building. Like Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, Karnataka too has an Olympic association functioning from its own building,” he said, adding that the association supports athletes across all sports.