Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of 2nd Test In Guwahati, Rishabh Pant To Lead Team

In the absence of the Punjab batter, the Indian team will be led by wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant.

Shubman Gill (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 21, 2025 at 1:14 PM IST

1 Min Read
Hyderabad: India captain Shubman Gill, who sustained a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa, has been ruled out of the second Test to be held in Guwahati from Saturday.

India, led by Gill, lost the first Test held at Eden Gardens, and now, in the absence of the Punjab batter, will be led by wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant.

“Team India captain Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa, has been ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati,” BCCI said in a media statement issued on Friday. “Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of the day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. He travelled to Guwahati on 19th November, 2025,” it said.

According to the BCCI, Gill, a right-handed batter, will now head to Mumbai for further assessment. “Unfortunately, he was not fully fit to feature in the second Test and will head to Mumbai for further assessment of his injury,” it said.

According to the BCCI, Pant will lead the team in the 2nd Test in Gill’s absence.

India will be keen to win the Test against current world champions South Africa and level the series 1-1. Now, in the absence of Gill, the task becomes more difficult.

The game will be played at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium.

