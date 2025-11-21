ETV Bharat / sports

Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of 2nd Test In Guwahati, Rishabh Pant To Lead Team

Hyderabad: India captain Shubman Gill, who sustained a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa, has been ruled out of the second Test to be held in Guwahati from Saturday.

India, led by Gill, lost the first Test held at Eden Gardens, and now, in the absence of the Punjab batter, will be led by wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant.

“Team India captain Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa, has been ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati,” BCCI said in a media statement issued on Friday. “Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of the day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. He travelled to Guwahati on 19th November, 2025,” it said.