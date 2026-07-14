ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Reveals Virat Kohli Helping India Plan For ODI World Cup 2027

Hyderabad: India are all set to take on England in the three-match series starting from July 14. Ahead of the series opener, India captain Shubman Gill revealed that former skipper Virat Kohli is helping India plan for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to be hosted in South Africa.

After they suffered a disappointing 4-0 loss in the T20 series, the experienced trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. In the press conference ahead of the first match, Gill made it clear that the senior duo of Virat and Rohit are nowhere close to retirement. He also revealed that Kohli is firmly involved in India’s World Cup plans for next year.

"We were speaking about the combinations that could work in South Africa next year, the players who are not in the team at the moment and who could be tried out," Shubman said ahead of the opening ODI in Birmingham.

Rohit and Virat integral part of the team