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IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Reveals Virat Kohli Helping India Plan For ODI World Cup 2027

Ahead of the first ODI, India skipper Shubman Gill revealed how Virat Kohli is playing a part in plans for WC 2027.

shuman gill india vs england 1st odi
Shubman Gill (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 14, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: India are all set to take on England in the three-match series starting from July 14. Ahead of the series opener, India captain Shubman Gill revealed that former skipper Virat Kohli is helping India plan for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to be hosted in South Africa.

After they suffered a disappointing 4-0 loss in the T20 series, the experienced trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. In the press conference ahead of the first match, Gill made it clear that the senior duo of Virat and Rohit are nowhere close to retirement. He also revealed that Kohli is firmly involved in India’s World Cup plans for next year.

"We were speaking about the combinations that could work in South Africa next year, the players who are not in the team at the moment and who could be tried out," Shubman said ahead of the opening ODI in Birmingham.

Rohit and Virat integral part of the team

Gill also added that the senior duo is an integral part of the Indian team and they are the backbone of the batting unit.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the backbone of the Indian batting line-up for the past decade, and they remain an integral part of the team. The experience and skill they bring are obviously very valuable. We have seen what they have done over the past decade in different conditions, consistently, across a number of matches and tournaments," Gill added.

Gill snubbed any concerns around the series after the T20 series loss to England and Ireland, saying that this is a completely different format.

"I don't think there will be any impact of the T20 series on this one. This is a different format, a different team and different goals. So it is a different atmosphere here," Gill added.

The first ODI of the series will start on July 14 at 3:30 PM IST at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India will aim to shrug off the disappointment from the series loss against England while the English side will replicate their performance against Sri Lanka in their last ODI series in Janauary 2026 where they emerged triumphant by 2-1.

TAGGED:

INDIA VS ENGLAND
ODI WORLD CUP 2027
INDIA CAPTAIN VIRAT KOHLI
IND VS ENG 1ST ODI

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