ETV Bharat / sports

Latest ICC Rankings: Shubman Gill Slips Two Spots; Babar Azam Out Of Top 10

The ICC has announced the new Test rankings after the India-Sri Lanka Test series. Notably, England's Harry Brook retains the top spot, and his current rating stands at 856. Australia's Steve Smith has moved up one place to second position with a rating of 840. Joe Root has slipped one spot to third place with a rating of 820. His ranking suffered due to a poor performance in the second match of the series between England and Pakistan.

Hyderabad: The ICC has released the latest Test rankings. The rankings have brought setbacks for several players. The rankings of England captain Joe Root and India captain Shubman Gill have seen their rankings drop. Pakistan captain Babar Azam has once again slipped out of the top 10. Meanwhile, Steve Smith has climbed up by one spot.

India captain Shubman Gill has not slipped out of the top 10, but has slipped in the rankings. Gill has fallen two places to the 9th spot with a rating of 709. However, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant retains the 7th position with a rating of 713. Pakistan captain Babar Azam has suffered the biggest setback as he is dropped out of the top 10 to the 15th position, with his rating falling to 679. On the other hand, Pakistan's Saud Shakeel has made a significant leap of 15 places to reach the 18th spot.

Daryl Mitchell takes a leap

Australia's Travis Head is in fourth place with a rating of 811. South Africa's Temba Bavuma is in fifth place, while New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra is in sixth. New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell has also climbed one spot and is now in eighth place.

Jasprit Bumrah moves to the third spot

The Indian right-arm pacer has lost his second spot and is now at the third position behind Australia's Mitchell Starc and New Zealand's Matt Henry.