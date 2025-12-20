ETV Bharat / sports

Shubman Gill Dropped As BCCI Announces 15-Member Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

The Indian team recently beat South Africa by 3-1 in a five-match T20I series. Tilak Varma was the highest run-getter in the series, scoring 186 runs from four matches with an average of 62.

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named a 15-member squad on Saturday, December 20, for the T20 World Cup 2026. The selectors went with Suryakumar Yadav in the captaincy. The selection committee came with a surprise as they dropped Shubman Gill. They also announced the team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting from January 21 to January 31.

The T20 World Cup, which is to be scheduled from February 7 to March 8, will feature 20 teams for the first time in the tournament's history. The teams are divided into four groups. Group A include India, the USA, Namibia, the Netherlands and Pakistan. Group B have Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Oman. Group C includes England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy and Nepal. Group D will feature South Africa, New Zealand. Afghanistan, Canada and the UAE.

Seven changes from India's World Cup-winning team

The Indian team is quite different from the side that won the T20 World Cup 2024. Three of the Indian players - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja have retired from the format. Also, four players, namely Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal, would not be part of the Indian team.

Gill pays price for lean patch in T20Is

The right-handed batter has amassed just 291 runs from 15 matches at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 137.26, without scoring a single half-century. Also, in the series against South Africa, he racked up 32 runs from three matches at an average of 10.66 and a strike rate of 103.22 before being ruled out due to a foot injury.

Ishan Kishan rewarded

The wicketkeeper-batter from Jharkhand was rewarded for his performance in the Syed Mushtaq Trophy 2025, racking up 517 runs from 10 innings with an average of 57.44 and a strike rate of 197.32. Kishan produced his best in the final with a knock of 101 runs from 49 deliveries, laced with six boundaries and 10 sixes.