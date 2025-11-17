IND vs SA: Shubman Gill Discharged From Hospital, But Uncertainty Remains Over His Participation
Shubman Gill has been discharged from the hospital after suffering an injury in the 1st Test.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 11:28 AM IST
Hyderabad: India skipper Shubman Gill has been discharged from the Kolkata hospital where he was being treated after suffering a neck spasm in the 1st Test of the two-match series. However, there is still an uncertainty looming over his participation in the second match of the series, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo.
India will have a training session in Kolkata on Tuesday morning, but Gill is not expected to take part in the practice. The team will fly to Guwahati on Wednesday, and it's unlikely that he will fly with the squad as the doctors have advised him against commercial air travel for someone recovering from a neck spasm.
After he was ruled out of the first Test due to the injury, Gautam Gambhir had said in the post-match press conference that the right-handed batter is still being monitored and the team physio will carry out another round of evaluation soon.
GOOD NEWS FOR INDIA 🚨— 𝔸ℝ𝕀𝔽 (@Arif011111) November 16, 2025
Captain Shubman Gill has been discharged from the Hospital. #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/OhrvQVWYp2
Gambhir stated that Gill’s absence also played a role in India’s defeat.
"It was tough because we always knew we were one down. Obviously, Shubman wasn't there, and then losing two before lunch, we were literally three down. But we always felt that if we got those partnerships, a 50-run partnership or two 40-run partnerships, we would've been in the game," he said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.
India might turn their attention towards Sia Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikal in case Shubman Gill doesn’t turn out for the second match. Sudharsan registered scores of 87 and 39 against the West Indies in Delhi but managed only 32 across four innings in the India A vs South Africa A series.
Padikkal played one Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and one against England at home, but managed to impress in none of the contests with his bat.
Gill’s brief stay at the crease was only for three balls as he got retired hurt and was taken out of the field. On the morning of Day 3, the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed that he would not take part in the remainder of the match.