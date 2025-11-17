ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA: Shubman Gill Discharged From Hospital, But Uncertainty Remains Over His Participation

Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury during the 1st Test against South Africa ( AP )

Hyderabad: India skipper Shubman Gill has been discharged from the Kolkata hospital where he was being treated after suffering a neck spasm in the 1st Test of the two-match series. However, there is still an uncertainty looming over his participation in the second match of the series, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo. India will have a training session in Kolkata on Tuesday morning, but Gill is not expected to take part in the practice. The team will fly to Guwahati on Wednesday, and it's unlikely that he will fly with the squad as the doctors have advised him against commercial air travel for someone recovering from a neck spasm. After he was ruled out of the first Test due to the injury, Gautam Gambhir had said in the post-match press conference that the right-handed batter is still being monitored and the team physio will carry out another round of evaluation soon.