Third Twin Glory For Team India In ICC Player Of The Month Awards
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the September Player of the Month awards, with Shubman Gill and Shafali Verma winning the honours.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the September Player of the Month awards. Indians won the awards in both the men's and women's categories. In the men's category, Indian Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill was named the Player of the Month, while in the women's category, opener Shafali Verma won the award.
Fifth instance of players from the same country
This is the fifth time in cricket history that players from the same country have won the awards in both the men's and women's categories. This is the third time that India has achieved this feat. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana won these awards in June 2024, while Abhishek Sharma and Mandhana received these honours in September 2025. Now, Gill and Shafali have been awarded these awards in September 2026.
A prolific month of September with two thumping hundreds makes Shubman Gill a record five-time ICC Men’s Player of the Month winner 🔥 Read more ➡️ https://t.co/vfMePK59UQ https://t.co/YlkVQJwdHc— ICC (@ICC) October 13, 2026
Instances When Two Players from the Same Country Won Awards
|Month & Year
|Men's Winner
|Women's Winner
|Country / Board
|June 2024
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Smriti Mandhana
|India
|August 2024
|Dunith Wellalage
|Harshitha Samarawickrama
|Sri Lanka
|September 2025
|Abhishek Sharma
|Smriti Mandhana
|India
|July 2026
|Justin Greaves
|Hayley Matthews
|West Indies
|September 2026
|Shubman Gill
|Shafali Verma
|India
Shubman Gill wins honour for the fifth time
It is noteworthy that along with Shubman Gill, India's Abhishek Sharma and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza were also nominated for this award. In September, Gill played two ODIs for India, scoring 110 and 223 runs. He especially set a record by scoring 223 runs in the ODI against West Indies in Guwahati. He also completed his double century in just 117 balls.
424 runs and six wickets 👏 Shafali Verma’s all-round effort at the Women's Asia Cup and Asian Games in September gets her the ICC Women’s Player of the Month accolade 🤩 Read more ➡️ https://t.co/ldxABLBp0I https://t.co/50rEJbJIZ1— ICC (@ICC) October 13, 2026
Gill has won the ICC Player of the Month award for a record fifth time. He had previously won the award in January 2023, September 2023, February 2025 and July 2025. With this, he has set a record as the first male player to win the award the most times. Pakistan's Babar Azam is second on the list, having won the ICC Player of the Month award three times.
Shafali wins title for the second time
In the women's category, Shafali Verma won the "ICC Player of the Month" award for the second time in her career. Shafali was nominated for the September award along with Sri Lanka's Chamari Atapattu and India's Sree Charani.
In September, Shafali played a key role in India winning the Asia Cup title and the gold medal at the Asian Games. Shafali scored 360 runs in 7 T20 Internationals played in September. Her average was 72, and her strike rate was 185. During this time, she also scored two half-centuries and a century.
A month to remember for our #TeamIndia openers 👏 Congratulations to Shubman Gill and Shafali Verma on being named the ICC Men's and Women's Player of the Month for September, respectively 🤝 @ShubmanGill | @TheShafaliVerma https://t.co/okMCmDgzwv— BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2026
Meanwhile, Shafali scored half-centuries in the semi-final and final of the Asia Cup and played a knock of 100 runs in the semi-final of the Asian Games. Along with this, she also took 6 wickets with the ball.