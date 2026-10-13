ETV Bharat / sports

Third Twin Glory For Team India In ICC Player Of The Month Awards

Shubman Gill and ShafalI Verma ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the September Player of the Month awards. Indians won the awards in both the men's and women's categories. In the men's category, Indian Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill was named the Player of the Month, while in the women's category, opener Shafali Verma won the award.

Fifth instance of players from the same country

This is the fifth time in cricket history that players from the same country have won the awards in both the men's and women's categories. This is the third time that India has achieved this feat. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana won these awards in June 2024, while Abhishek Sharma and Mandhana received these honours in September 2025. Now, Gill and Shafali have been awarded these awards in September 2026. Instances When Two Players from the Same Country Won Awards Month & Year Men's Winner Women's Winner Country / Board June 2024 Jasprit Bumrah Smriti Mandhana India August 2024 Dunith Wellalage Harshitha Samarawickrama Sri Lanka September 2025 Abhishek Sharma Smriti Mandhana India July 2026 Justin Greaves Hayley Matthews West Indies September 2026 Shubman Gill Shafali Verma India Shubman Gill wins honour for the fifth time It is noteworthy that along with Shubman Gill, India's Abhishek Sharma and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza were also nominated for this award. In September, Gill played two ODIs for India, scoring 110 and 223 runs. He especially set a record by scoring 223 runs in the ODI against West Indies in Guwahati. He also completed his double century in just 117 balls.