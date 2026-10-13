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Third Twin Glory For Team India In ICC Player Of The Month Awards

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the September Player of the Month awards, with Shubman Gill and Shafali Verma winning the honours.

shubman gill and shafali verma
Shubman Gill and ShafalI Verma (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 13, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST

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Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the September Player of the Month awards. Indians won the awards in both the men's and women's categories. In the men's category, Indian Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill was named the Player of the Month, while in the women's category, opener Shafali Verma won the award.

Fifth instance of players from the same country

This is the fifth time in cricket history that players from the same country have won the awards in both the men's and women's categories. This is the third time that India has achieved this feat. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana won these awards in June 2024, while Abhishek Sharma and Mandhana received these honours in September 2025. Now, Gill and Shafali have been awarded these awards in September 2026.

Instances When Two Players from the Same Country Won Awards

Month & YearMen's WinnerWomen's WinnerCountry / Board
June 2024Jasprit BumrahSmriti MandhanaIndia
August 2024Dunith WellalageHarshitha SamarawickramaSri Lanka
September 2025Abhishek SharmaSmriti MandhanaIndia
July 2026Justin GreavesHayley MatthewsWest Indies
September 2026Shubman GillShafali VermaIndia

Shubman Gill wins honour for the fifth time

It is noteworthy that along with Shubman Gill, India's Abhishek Sharma and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza were also nominated for this award. In September, Gill played two ODIs for India, scoring 110 and 223 runs. He especially set a record by scoring 223 runs in the ODI against West Indies in Guwahati. He also completed his double century in just 117 balls.

Gill has won the ICC Player of the Month award for a record fifth time. He had previously won the award in January 2023, September 2023, February 2025 and July 2025. With this, he has set a record as the first male player to win the award the most times. Pakistan's Babar Azam is second on the list, having won the ICC Player of the Month award three times.

Shafali wins title for the second time

In the women's category, Shafali Verma won the "ICC Player of the Month" award for the second time in her career. Shafali was nominated for the September award along with Sri Lanka's Chamari Atapattu and India's Sree Charani.

In September, Shafali played a key role in India winning the Asia Cup title and the gold medal at the Asian Games. Shafali scored 360 runs in 7 T20 Internationals played in September. Her average was 72, and her strike rate was 185. During this time, she also scored two half-centuries and a century.

Meanwhile, Shafali scored half-centuries in the semi-final and final of the Asia Cup and played a knock of 100 runs in the semi-final of the Asian Games. Along with this, she also took 6 wickets with the ball.

TAGGED:

SHUBMAN GILL ICC PLAYER SEPTEMBER
SHAFALI VERMA ICC PLAYER SEPTEMBER
ICC PLAYER OF THE MONTH SEPTEMBER
ICC HONOURS
ICC PLAYER OF THE MONTH

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