Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma And Arshdeep Singh Named In Punjab’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Squad

Hyderabad: Punjab have named the trio of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh in the 18-member squad they announced for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025. They will be opening their campaign against Maharashtra on December 24. There is no official update from the Punjab Cricket Association on their social media handles but a report by ESPNcricinfo revealed the information as quoted by IANS.

Apart from the India internationals, Punjab features a batting-heavy squad which features the likes of Wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh and spin-bowling all-rounder Harpreet Brar. The core gave the side depth and flexibility in the middle order.

Gurnoor Brar and Krish Bhagat will lead the pace attack while Gourav Choudhary and Sukhdeep Bajwa will provide support with their fast bowling.

However, the availability of Gill, Abhishek and Arshdeep remains uncertain as India will play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting from January 11. After that, the five-match T20I series will start from January 21. Notably, Gill suffered a setback on Saturday as he was excluded from India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).