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Shreyas Iyer’s Majestic Ton Powers India To 8-Wicket Victory Over West Indies In 1st T20I

India's captain Shreyas Iyer celebrates his century with Ishan Kishan during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. ( PTI )

By ANI 3 Min Read

Lucknow: India began their five-match T20I series against West Indies in emphatic fashion, registering an eight-wicket victory in the first T20I at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing 172, India rode on a sensational unbeaten century from skipper Shreyas Iyer to complete the chase in just 14.4 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Iyer smashed 102 not out off 43 balls, striking 10 fours and six sixes at a staggering strike rate of 237.21.

Iyer walked in and took control of the chase from the outset, taking the attack apart with an array of powerful strokes. The right-hander displayed remarkable composure and aggression, finding the boundary with ease as he smashed 10 fours and six sixes in a breathtaking innings that kept the West Indies bowlers under constant pressure.

Iyer was well supported by Ishan Kishan, who scored 37 off 27 balls, including five fours, as the pair put together a match-winning partnership. Kishan was the more sedate of the two, but he played his role to perfection, smartly hanging around till the end. Sanju Samson contributed 11 off nine balls before being dismissed by Akeal Hosein, while India lost Abhishek Sharma early in the chase. Earlier, India won the toss and opted to field, restricting West Indies to 171 in 19.1 overs. The visitors made a brisk start through captain Shai Hope, who led from the front with a fluent 52 off 37 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Sherfane Rutherford provided the late impetus with a well-made 56 off 34 deliveries, hitting six fours and three sixes.