ETV Bharat / sports

Shreyas Iyer's Fifty Centrepiece In PBKS' 5-Wicket Win Over CSK

Chennai: A half-century from captain Shreyas Iyer and quick scores by Cooper Connolly and Priyansh Arya helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) successfully chase 210 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), securing a five-wicket victory at the Chepauk on Friday.

Shreyas scored 50 off 29 balls, and along with a 59-run partnership with Nehal Wadhera for the fourth wicket, enabled Punjab to reach 210 for five while chasing a competitive 209 on a dew-less night, resulting in their second consecutive loss for Chennai.

It was PBKS’s second win in a row, with other key contributions also from the team. Chasing at nearly 11 runs per over required steady and composed batting, which the top order provided, with nearly everyone contributing.

Priyansh Arya (39, 11 balls), Prabhsimran Singh (43, 34b), and Cooper Connolly (36, 22b) all came up with mentionable contributions. Arya was quite brutal while vandalising CSK attack — Khaleel Ahmed was put away for a 4 and six while Matt Henry was dispatched for 4, 6, 4 in his first over that leaked 20 runs.

Arya and Prabhsimran cracked 61 runs in just 4.2 overs that gave a strong portend to the route the match was taking. The Delhi batter was cleaned up by Henry to give a token relief to CSK, but none was more significant in PBKS’s march than their skipper Shreyas, who unfurled his full range of shots.

Shreyas started a bit slow reaching 8 off 9 balls, as Connolly was doing the bulk of the work. But once the Australian fell to Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas took over the chase. As expected, he hammered the spinners, and the shot of the innings was an inside-out six off leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.

Shreyas brought up his fifty in 26 balls with a boundary off Kamboj, but soon fell to the bowler, chasing a wide delivery. Wadhera fell in the first ball of the next over to Henry as PBKS slipped to 186 for five from 186 for three.