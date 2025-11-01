ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Shares Crucial Health Update Regarding Shreyas Iyer’s Near-Fatal Rib Injury

The Board of Control for Cricket in India released a statement on Saturday, stating that Iyer underwent medical treatment and is stable enough to be discharged from the hospital.

Hyderabad: Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from the Sydney Hospital after recovering from a near-fatal rib injury. Iyer had a bad fall while attempting to take Alex Carey’s catch in the second ODI against Australia, and scans confirmed that he had suffered a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding. It turned out to be a serious medical issue, and the Indian vice-captain was rushed to the hospital. Further, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen while fielding during the third ODI against Australia on 25th October 2025, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding. The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure. He has undergone appropriate medical management for the same. He is now stable and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today,” the statement mentioned.

“The BCCI extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr Koroush Haghighi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring Shreyas received the best treatment for his injury. Shreyas will continue to stay in Sydney for his follow-up consultations and will return to India once he is deemed fit to fly,” he added.

When will Iyer return?

The BCCI hasn’t provided a specific timeframe for Iyer’s comeback. However, according to the media reports, Iyer could take two months to recover fully. The right-handed batter is all set to miss the series against South Africa, and there is a chance that he might remain unavailable for the ODI series against New Zealand in January.