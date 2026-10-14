ETV Bharat / sports

Latest ICC Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Climbs To Career-Best Fourth; Matt Renshaw Takes Giant Leap

Hyderabad: India captain and batter Shreyas Iyer has reached his career-best No. 4 in the latest rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC). He is rewarded for his consistent performance in the ongoing series against West Indies, including his maiden T20 hundred in the series opener.

Iyer’s jump to fourth place means India now have three players in the top three, with Ishan Kishan at the top position while Abhishek Sharma is in second place. Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan is in third position, fitting in between the Indian batters after his impressive performance in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka.

Matt Renshaw has completed a massive jump of 149 places to No. 49 in the ICC Test batting rankings. After playing knocks of 190 and 82 in the recently concluded Test match against South Africa.

The right-handed batter now has 798 rating points and is chasing Farhan, who has 883 rating points. Iyer will need some more impressive innings to make it into India's top three in the batters' rankings.

Renshaw scored his first Test century since January 2017, when he scored a Test ton against Pakistan on home soil in Sydney. His knock of 190 in the first innings of the Durban Test helped Australia recover from 124/6. Renshaw’s innings helped them post 390 on the scoreboard.

Renshaw scored 82 in the second innings, playing a key role in the visitors setting a daunting target of 421 for the opposition. Renshaw’s knock helped him bag the Player of the Match award.

Labuschagne and Hazlewood also improved their rankings

Marnus Labuschagne improved his ranking by four places and occupied the 34th spot in the rankings. South African opener Aiden Markram also jumped four places to move into the 10th spot.

Josh Hazlewood was rewarded for his prolific spell on the last day of the Durban Test. The Australian pacer registered bowling figures of 6/49 on the final day, and his performance has resulted in a gain of two places to seventh in the Test bowling rankings.