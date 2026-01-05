ETV Bharat / sports

VHT 2025-26: Shreyas Iyer Named Captain Ahead Of India's Series Against New Zealand

File Photo: Shreyas Iyer ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Shreyas Iyer will lead Mumbai in his comeback match to competitive cricket after he was hospitalised in Sydney in Australia. The national selection committee, led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, has already named Iyer, who hails from Mumbai, as the Vice Captain of the Indian ODI team for the three-match series against New Zealand, starting in Vadodara from January 11, 2026. But before that, Shreyas will lead Mumbai in the remaining two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the national ODI championship. Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Unmesh Khanwilkar in a media statement issued on Monday, said, "The MCA is pleased to announce that Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the Captain of the Mumbai senior men’s team for the remaining league matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy."