VHT 2025-26: Shreyas Iyer Named Captain Ahead Of India's Series Against New Zealand
Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer will captain Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as Shardul Thakur has been ruled out of the tournament.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Shreyas Iyer will lead Mumbai in his comeback match to competitive cricket after he was hospitalised in Sydney in Australia.
The national selection committee, led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, has already named Iyer, who hails from Mumbai, as the Vice Captain of the Indian ODI team for the three-match series against New Zealand, starting in Vadodara from January 11, 2026. But before that, Shreyas will lead Mumbai in the remaining two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the national ODI championship.
Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Unmesh Khanwilkar in a media statement issued on Monday, said, "The MCA is pleased to announce that Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the Captain of the Mumbai senior men’s team for the remaining league matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy."
"Shreyas Iyer will take over the leadership responsibilities in place of Shardul Thakur, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury and is currently unavailable for selection," the statement added.
According to the statement, an experienced international cricketer with proven leadership credentials, Shreyas Iyer brings calmness, tactical acumen, and a strong understanding of the game.
"The Association is confident that under his captaincy, the Mumbai team will continue to perform with determination and uphold Mumbai cricket’s rich legacy. The Mumbai Cricket Association wishes Shardul Thakur a speedy recovery and extends its best wishes to Shreyas Iyer and the entire Mumbai squad for the upcoming matches," said the MCA Secretary.
Mumbai are playing their league matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 in Jaipur in Rajasthan.
So far, Mumbai has played five matches, winning four of them while conceding a solitary defeat against Maharashtra and are placed second in the Elite Group C. Punjab are leaders in the group despite bagging a similar number of points to Mumbai (16) on the basis of a better net run rate.