‘We Will Make Mistakes’: Shreyas Iyer Reacts After Nine-Wicket Loss Against England In Bristol
Shreyas Iyer came up with a bizarre reason after India suffered a loss against England in the fourth T20I.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: India skipper Shreyas Iyer came up with a bizarre reason after the team suffered a 3-0 series loss on Thursday after a nine-wicket loss against the hosts. India have lost two consecutive series against Ireland and England, losing five of the six matches they played under Iyer’s leadership. Reflecting on the series defeat, Iyer said that the team is in a transition phase and that’s why the mistakes are expected to happen.
"See, this is the transition phase, and we will be making a lot of mistakes. You see a lot of youngsters playing here in these conditions for the first time. So mistakes will definitely make them realise how important it is to adapt and have that awareness when you come in the overseas conditions."
England win the 4th T20I by nine wickets to take a 3-0 lead in the series.— BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2026
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/vKZQwVKyYP#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/h8dw0OgWw6
India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup and have retained the core of the side that clinched the silverware. The team include young stars like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav, several experienced players form the backbone of the playing XI.
Iyer also added that it is important for the players to learn from their mistakes quickly, and it will benefit the team.
"Certainly. It's important that you learn quickly from your mistakes so that the team also benefits eventually from it. And I'm sure that there are quick learners in the team. I'm sure they will assess themselves and get back stronger in the next game."
Iyer admitted that India posted a below-par score and also failed to execute the bowling plans.
"Again, it was a disappointing one. Definitely, 158 wasn't the perfect total on the board. And eventually we saw how quickly they chased down."
"When we came on to bowling, I just asked our bowlers to repeat the lengths as much as possible because top of middle-stump and leg-stump, it was very difficult to hit and score boundaries off that. So I think we fell a bit short in terms of our execution. And, yeah, we saw that when we were changing the pace, when we were trying something else, they scored off those loose balls."
The two teams will lock horns in the fifth and final T20I in Southampton on July 11. Although the result will have no impact on the series, England would like to sign off the series with a win, while India would try to get some confidence back with a triumph in the deciding fixture.