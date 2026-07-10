ETV Bharat / sports

‘We Will Make Mistakes’: Shreyas Iyer Reacts After Nine-Wicket Loss Against England In Bristol

Hyderabad: India skipper Shreyas Iyer came up with a bizarre reason after the team suffered a 3-0 series loss on Thursday after a nine-wicket loss against the hosts. India have lost two consecutive series against Ireland and England, losing five of the six matches they played under Iyer’s leadership. Reflecting on the series defeat, Iyer said that the team is in a transition phase and that’s why the mistakes are expected to happen.

"See, this is the transition phase, and we will be making a lot of mistakes. You see a lot of youngsters playing here in these conditions for the first time. So mistakes will definitely make them realise how important it is to adapt and have that awareness when you come in the overseas conditions."

India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup and have retained the core of the side that clinched the silverware. The team include young stars like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav, several experienced players form the backbone of the playing XI.

Iyer also added that it is important for the players to learn from their mistakes quickly, and it will benefit the team.