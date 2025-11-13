'I Don’t Believe In Pressure': Left Arm Bowling Wizard Shree Charani
Whoever the opponent is, her focus is only on restricting runs
Published : November 13, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST
Kadapa: Spinner Shree Charani was part of India's Women's Team that won their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup. Her sharp left arm deliveries made their mark in the marquee tournament. In the process, she emerged as one of the top five bowlers of the tournament.
The journey of this Telugu girl was not an easy one. "My hometown is Erramallapalle, in Veerapunayunipalle mandal of Kadapa district. I may come from a small village, but my love for cricket was always big," she shared with ETV Bharat.
Interestingly, cricket was not her first sport. "In school, I was an athlete and also played kho-kho and badminton. Back then, I thought I’d become a Police officer or a software engineer. But once I picked up a cricket ball, my life changed. I played gully cricket with boys and practiced seriously with my uncle Kishore Kumar Reddy at the DAV Ground. Honestly, I never imagined I'd wear the India jersey one day," she said.
Shree Charani began formal cricket training after convincing her parents. "Within a year, I was playing in state-level matches and soon made a name as a left-arm bowler who gave away very few runs. That helped me get selected for the Women's Challenger Trophy, where I performed consistently," she recalled.
Her performance caught the eye of Women’s Premier League (WPL) scouts from Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. "I didn’t even know that I was being watched! Later, I got a call from Mumbai (Indians), and finally, the Delhi Capitals bought me for Rs 55 lakh at the WPL auction. That’s when my real journey began,” she related.
After the WPL, she represented the Junior India team in Dehradun, where her stellar bowling earned her a place in the Indian national squad. Shree Charani made her one-day international (ODI) debut against Sri Lanka in April this year and was later included in both the ODI and T20 series against England. Her consistent performances helped her secure a place in the World Cup squad, where India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, went on to lift the trophy.
"It was exciting but a bit scary to enter the national team. I wasn’t sure how senior players would treat me. But everyone was warm and supportive. In the dressing room, it’s all fun, though we’re serious on the field," she said.
"I'll never forget the encouragement from Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma. They made me feel like one of them. As a part of the Andhra team, I had played with other state teams, which improved my English and Hindi. Thankfully, there was no language barrier," she added.
This bowler has maintained a balance between cricket and her studies despite her packed schedule. She is pursuing her degree although maintaining regular attendance is difficult. "My closest friends are still my 10th-class classmates, and I meet them whenever possible. I love non-veg food, especially whatever my mother cooks," she shared with a laugh.
The World Cup win has transformed women’s cricket that was gradually becoming more popular. Amidst such a scenario, Shree Charani had a word of advice to the budding players. "Women’s cricket is gaining popularity now. But you must have self-belief, discipline and consistent practice. Fitness is crucial. Most importantly, parents should support their daughters’ dreams that freedom can take them far," she said.
Talking about her calm temperament and mode of play, she said, "I don’t believe in pressure. Whoever the opponent is, my focus is only on restricting runs. When the run rate goes down, wickets come automatically. Even experienced batters have struggled against my bowling, including South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt. When I lifted the cup, I couldn’t hold back my tears." She said that being a part of the World Cup-winning team was a dream come true.
"Every cricketer dreams of wearing the India jersey and winning the World Cup made that dream come true,” she said while pointing out that this is just the beginning.
