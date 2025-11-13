ETV Bharat / sports

'I Don’t Believe In Pressure': Left Arm Bowling Wizard Shree Charani

Kadapa: Spinner Shree Charani was part of India's Women's Team that won their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup. Her sharp left arm deliveries made their mark in the marquee tournament. In the process, she emerged as one of the top five bowlers of the tournament.

The journey of this Telugu girl was not an easy one. "My hometown is Erramallapalle, in Veerapunayunipalle mandal of Kadapa district. I may come from a small village, but my love for cricket was always big," she shared with ETV Bharat.

Interestingly, cricket was not her first sport. "In school, I was an athlete and also played kho-kho and badminton. Back then, I thought I’d become a Police officer or a software engineer. But once I picked up a cricket ball, my life changed. I played gully cricket with boys and practiced seriously with my uncle Kishore Kumar Reddy at the DAV Ground. Honestly, I never imagined I'd wear the India jersey one day," she said.

Shree Charani began formal cricket training after convincing her parents. "Within a year, I was playing in state-level matches and soon made a name as a left-arm bowler who gave away very few runs. That helped me get selected for the Women's Challenger Trophy, where I performed consistently," she recalled.

Her performance caught the eye of Women’s Premier League (WPL) scouts from Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. "I didn’t even know that I was being watched! Later, I got a call from Mumbai (Indians), and finally, the Delhi Capitals bought me for Rs 55 lakh at the WPL auction. That’s when my real journey began,” she related.

After the WPL, she represented the Junior India team in Dehradun, where her stellar bowling earned her a place in the Indian national squad. Shree Charani made her one-day international (ODI) debut against Sri Lanka in April this year and was later included in both the ODI and T20 series against England. Her consistent performances helped her secure a place in the World Cup squad, where India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, went on to lift the trophy.