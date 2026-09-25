Shooter Suruchi Singh Brings Pride To Haryana Family By Clinching Gold In Asian Games
Suruchi Singh won the gold medal in the 10 m air pistol mixed team event.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
Jhajjar: Shooter Suruchi Singh, of Sasrauli village of Jhajjar district, has brought pride to her family after winning the gold medal in Asian Games 2026.
On Friday, the Indian pair of Suruchi and Kamaljit won the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. The pair won the gold with 484.6 points while the Indian duo maintained the lead from the start in the mixed team final. The South Korean pair finished second with 478 points, while Iran won the bronze medal.
Jubilant scenes were witnessed at the family home as soon as the news of Suruchi's victory reached her village. The family members expressed pride in their daughter's achievement. Neighbours and sports lovers made a beeline at the house and congratulated the family.
However for Suruchi shooting was not the first choice. She took up the career only after she fractured her collarbone during a wrestling match. She first wanted to become a wrestler and after the bone fracture she quit the sport and turned to shooting.
Suruchi's mother Sudesh expressed pride in her daughter's achievements. "I am proud of my daughter's achievement. She was very hardworking and practiced hard. My daughters has added laurels to the country. We are waiting for her to return home and will give her a warm welcome."
Her father Indra played an important role in shaping his daughter's shooting career. According to the family, he even left his job in army to ensure that she had been properly trained in the sport. After leaving his job, he made his daughter's practice his priority.
Suruchi's father used to take his daughter to Bhiwani Stadium about 100 kilometers away every day for practice sessions.
"I had a dream that my daughter should succeed. I had full faith that her hard work and dedication will one day bear fruit.”
Suruchi's brother Nishant said that the siblings practiced shooting at home. “The family has prepared a shooting range at home for practice. We both practice continuously and motivate each other to perform better. Suruchi's goal has always been to win a medal for the country. I am proud of my sister's achievements, "said Nishant.
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