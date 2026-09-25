ETV Bharat / sports

Shooter Suruchi Singh Brings Pride To Haryana Family By Clinching Gold In Asian Games

Jhajjar: Shooter Suruchi Singh, of Sasrauli village of Jhajjar district, has brought pride to her family after winning the gold medal in Asian Games 2026.

On Friday, the Indian pair of Suruchi and Kamaljit won the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. The pair won the gold with 484.6 points while the Indian duo maintained the lead from the start in the mixed team final. The South Korean pair finished second with 478 points, while Iran won the bronze medal.

Jubilant scenes were witnessed at the family home as soon as the news of Suruchi's victory reached her village. The family members expressed pride in their daughter's achievement. Neighbours and sports lovers made a beeline at the house and congratulated the family.

However for Suruchi shooting was not the first choice. She took up the career only after she fractured her collarbone during a wrestling match. She first wanted to become a wrestler and after the bone fracture she quit the sport and turned to shooting.

Suruchi's mother Sudesh expressed pride in her daughter's achievements. "I am proud of my daughter's achievement. She was very hardworking and practiced hard. My daughters has added laurels to the country. We are waiting for her to return home and will give her a warm welcome."