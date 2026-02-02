ETV Bharat / sports

Once Denied Place In Bihar’s Ranji Squad, Shoaib Khan Of Gaya Finds Place In UAE Team For T20 World Cup

Gaya: Ability cannot be stonewalled, and nothing can stop it from achieving success. This has come true in the case of cricketing talent Shoib Khan from Bihar. Denied a place in the 2019 Ranji Trophy team, Shoaib has found a place in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) team for the forthcoming T20 World Cup.

Shoaib comes from an area that was once a Naxal hotbed. His native village, Kothi, is inthe Imamganj block of Gaya district. His achievement has transformed the image of his village.

He is the second Bihari after Ishan Kishan to be selected in a T20 World Cup squad. Shoaib’s father, Adeeb Khan, is a simple farmer and a social worker. He is popularly known as Jugnu. Despite living in a Naxal-affected village, he ensured education and sports for his son. Adeeb recalls how he used to take Shoaib for practice on his bike.

File Photo: Shoaib Khan (ETV Bharat)

"Shoaib was taken to Gandhi Maidan in the city 100 km away for practice every day. He would practice there the whole day, and we would return home in the evening. By the time we returned, it would be quite late,” he shared.

Adeeb said that in the 1990s, even farming was unsafe in his village as incidents of violence were common. The situation was such that many farmers were barred from farming. This led him to leave their village and settle in Hamzapur in Sherghati.

To ensure better education and access to cricket, Adeeb enrolled his son in a school in Gaya. He related that Shoaib was a cricket enthusiast since childhood. He began focusing on the game during his school days.

"He started playing cricket at the age of five. Initially, some members of the family did not like that he played cricket instead of concentrating on studies. But seeing his dedication and hard work, I allowed him to continue playing cricket along with his studies," Adeeb pointed out.

Shoaib graduated from Jamia Millia Islamia University. He was a part of the University’s cricket team where he played cricket alongside many prominent players and later became the captain. But a time came when the dreams of both the father and son were shattered.

Shoaib Khan with the cricketers in village (ETV Bharat)

Shoaib’s elder brother, Altamash Khan, said that his brother’s dream was to become a part of the Indian team and play for the country. This dream remained unfulfilled.