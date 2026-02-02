Once Denied Place In Bihar’s Ranji Squad, Shoaib Khan Of Gaya Finds Place In UAE Team For T20 World Cup
Shoaib hails from Kothi village in Imamganj block of Gaya district that was once a Naxal hotbed.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Gaya: Ability cannot be stonewalled, and nothing can stop it from achieving success. This has come true in the case of cricketing talent Shoib Khan from Bihar. Denied a place in the 2019 Ranji Trophy team, Shoaib has found a place in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) team for the forthcoming T20 World Cup.
Shoaib comes from an area that was once a Naxal hotbed. His native village, Kothi, is inthe Imamganj block of Gaya district. His achievement has transformed the image of his village.
He is the second Bihari after Ishan Kishan to be selected in a T20 World Cup squad. Shoaib’s father, Adeeb Khan, is a simple farmer and a social worker. He is popularly known as Jugnu. Despite living in a Naxal-affected village, he ensured education and sports for his son. Adeeb recalls how he used to take Shoaib for practice on his bike.
"Shoaib was taken to Gandhi Maidan in the city 100 km away for practice every day. He would practice there the whole day, and we would return home in the evening. By the time we returned, it would be quite late,” he shared.
Adeeb said that in the 1990s, even farming was unsafe in his village as incidents of violence were common. The situation was such that many farmers were barred from farming. This led him to leave their village and settle in Hamzapur in Sherghati.
To ensure better education and access to cricket, Adeeb enrolled his son in a school in Gaya. He related that Shoaib was a cricket enthusiast since childhood. He began focusing on the game during his school days.
"He started playing cricket at the age of five. Initially, some members of the family did not like that he played cricket instead of concentrating on studies. But seeing his dedication and hard work, I allowed him to continue playing cricket along with his studies," Adeeb pointed out.
Shoaib graduated from Jamia Millia Islamia University. He was a part of the University’s cricket team where he played cricket alongside many prominent players and later became the captain. But a time came when the dreams of both the father and son were shattered.
Shoaib’s elder brother, Altamash Khan, said that his brother’s dream was to become a part of the Indian team and play for the country. This dream remained unfulfilled.
He said that after not being included in Bihar’s team for the Ranji Trophy in 2019, Shoaib had decided to quit cricket.
"The condition of the Bihar Cricket Board was very bad and the people there used to promote the players of their choice. Shoaib was worried that his talent might get wasted," Altamash said.
But despite being disappointed, Shoaib didn't give up. He got a chance to reinvent himself after Covid 19 when an opening presented itself in Dubai in 2021.
"I wondered what would happen to me there? But after much thought, I applied. My father and all the family members helped me a lot. When I came to Dubai, I kept asking for money from home for two years. Gradually, I started playing for clubs in Dubai and Sharjah," Shoaib told ETV Bharat.
After initially playing in club-level and charity tournaments, he gradually found his way to international cricket in Dubai. He played several international matches in Dubai and came up with an impressive performance in the International League T20 tournament in Dubai last year. This is a tournament similar to the Indian Premier League (IPL).
This resulted in his selection for the UAE’s T20 World Cup team. Although he has been making a mark mainly with the bat, Shoaib is an all-rounder with the Dubai Capitals team.
Shoaib disclosed that he received a fee of two lakh rupees for his first appearance in 2023. He secured a contract with the UAE’s international team in 2024.
He has been honoured for his outstanding performance in Dubai cricket. He received the Emirates Cricket Board's recognition for his excellent batting and fielding skills. He also received the Player of the Match and Best Fielder of the Tournament awards in 2024 and 2025.
"It is a matter of pride to play in the T20 World Cup tournament. The biggest thing is that even though I will play for the UAE team, I will play on Indian soil for the first time in the T20 World Cup," he said.
The UAE team's first match will be against New Zealand in Chennai on February 10. This will be followed by matches against Canada on February 13 and later Afghanistan and South Africa in Delhi.
Shoaib is a big fan of the Indian batsman and captain Rohit Sharma. He makes it a point to meet Rohit whenever the latter plays in Dubai. He has also got batting tips from his idol. Shoaib dreams of playing in the IPL in future.
His family and friends plan to travel to Chennai to see him play in the T20 World Cup. They are looking forward to a good performance by him. People in his village, too, are proud of Shoaib’s achievement and see him as an inspiration for the local youth.