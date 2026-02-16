T20 World Cup 2026: Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After India Thrash Pakistan
Shoaib Akhtar launched an attack on the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi and Pakistan’s senior players, saying he is incompetent.
February 16, 2026
Hyderabad: Pakistan’s embarrassing defeat against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 has drawn many reactions from the Pakistani fans and players as well. Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi after their 61-run loss against India on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.
The legendary pacer remained visibly frustrated with the PCB and their governance of the national team. He was specifically critical of backing the stars who have failed to deliver for the team in crucial situations.
Akhtar questions his competence
Akhtar didn’t mince his words while taking a dig at Mohsin Naqvi, saying he is incompetent to run the Pakistan cricket.
"Now one guy doesn't even know he's the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. How will the team run now? You're saying one guy, you've made him a superstar, he can't win a single match. You've made him a star who can't win a single living match," Akhtar said while speaking on a news channel.
"Brother, when you make these kinds of stars, when you choose them, when you pick them, then you'll have this problem only. But again, the point is, if you see, you know what the biggest crime in the world is? The biggest crime in the world is that you give a big job to an incompetent person."
Akhtar also warned that appointing such people to positions of power produces negative results.
"When you give a big job to an incompetent and ignorant person, he will destroy the country. He will bring down any organization. The example is in front of you, you're intelligent enough to understand," Akhtar concluded.
The Indian team beat Pakistan with ease as Ishan Kishan scored a crucial fifty against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash. The left-handed batter played a knock of 77 runs from 40 deliveries to lead the charge, while the bowling unit dished out a collective effort to help the team secure a victory.