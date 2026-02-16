ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After India Thrash Pakistan

Hyderabad: Pakistan’s embarrassing defeat against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 has drawn many reactions from the Pakistani fans and players as well. Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi after their 61-run loss against India on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The legendary pacer remained visibly frustrated with the PCB and their governance of the national team. He was specifically critical of backing the stars who have failed to deliver for the team in crucial situations.

Akhtar questions his competence

Akhtar didn’t mince his words while taking a dig at Mohsin Naqvi, saying he is incompetent to run the Pakistan cricket.

"Now one guy doesn't even know he's the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. How will the team run now? You're saying one guy, you've made him a superstar, he can't win a single match. You've made him a star who can't win a single living match," Akhtar said while speaking on a news channel.