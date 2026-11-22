Shillong Comes Alive With Assam Rifles Half Marathon 2026
Around 4,500 runners from across India participated in the event organized at the Directorate General Assam Rifles Headquarters in Laitkor, reports Pranab Kumar Das
Published : November 22, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Shillong: Despite inclement weather, Shillong witnessed a spectacular celebration of fitness, endurance and national unity at the 6th edition of the Assam Rifles Half Marathon 2026 on Sunday. Around 4,500 runners from 30 States and Union Territories of India participated in the event organized at the Headquarters of the Directorate General Assam Rifles in Laitkor.
Held under the banner of ‘Fit India Movement’, the annual sporting event brought together professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, Armed Forces personnel, young runners and citizens from different parts of the country, turning the picturesque hills of East Khasi Hills into a vibrant sporting arena. Started in 2021, the Assam Rifles Half Marathon has gradually established itself as a major sporting event in the Northeast, promoting physical fitness, healthy lifestyles, sportsmanship and national integration.
The marathon was organized in three categories of 21 km 'Cloud Chase', 10 km 'Pine Path' and 5 km 'Crystal Stream'. The scenic route through Laitkor provided a picturesque setting for the participants, who displayed remarkable endurance, determination and sporting spirit.
The 21 km race was flagged off by the Director General of Assam Rifles, Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, along with other distinguished guests. The remaining two races were flagged off by senior Assam Rifles officers and representatives of the participating organizations.
The top position in the 21 km men's race was clinched by Panchana Bera in 1:08:10 hours, while Munni Devi emerged the winner in the women's category with a time of 1:24:34 hours.
In the 10 km men's category, Ravi Chaudhury secured the first place with a time of 00:31:35 hours, while Ruby Kashyap claimed the women's title by finishing the race in 00:36:43 hours. With cash prizes of Rs 25 lakh earmarked for winners across different categories, the event also saw disbursement of consolation prizes to encourage wider participation and recognize sporting excellence. The participants were presented with medals, certificates and commemorative T-shirts.
Enthusiasm, Determination and competitive spirit
Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Mehtab Singh Deswal attended the event as the Chief Guest and distributed prizes among the winners. He appreciated the enthusiasm, determination and competitive spirit demonstrated by the participants.
Addressing the gathering, Lt. Gen. Lakhera highlighted the importance of physical fitness, discipline and healthy living. He said the half marathon is not merely a sporting competition but also an important platform for bringing people together, encouraging community participation and strengthening the spirit of national unity.
Sentinels of the North East
Popularly known as the 'Sentinels of the North East', Assam Rifles has been playing a significant role in maintaining peace and stability in the region while undertaking various initiatives aimed at youth engagement, community development and public welfare.
Through the annual half marathon, the force seeks to strengthen its relationship with the people of the Northeast while encouraging the younger generation to embrace fitness, discipline and a healthy lifestyle.
The force acknowledged the support of the Meghalaya government, the organizers and the sponsors for making the event a success. The successful conclusion of the sixth edition once again highlighted Shillong's growing prominence as a destination for major sporting events while reinforcing the message that fitness, sportsmanship and unity can transcend geographical and cultural boundaries.
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