ETV Bharat / sports

Shillong Comes Alive With Assam Rifles Half Marathon 2026

Shillong: Despite inclement weather, Shillong witnessed a spectacular celebration of fitness, endurance and national unity at the 6th edition of the Assam Rifles Half Marathon 2026 on Sunday. Around 4,500 runners from 30 States and Union Territories of India participated in the event organized at the Headquarters of the Directorate General Assam Rifles in Laitkor.

Held under the banner of ‘Fit India Movement’, the annual sporting event brought together professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, Armed Forces personnel, young runners and citizens from different parts of the country, turning the picturesque hills of East Khasi Hills into a vibrant sporting arena. Started in 2021, the Assam Rifles Half Marathon has gradually established itself as a major sporting event in the Northeast, promoting physical fitness, healthy lifestyles, sportsmanship and national integration.

Assam Rifles Half Marathon (ETV Bharat)

The marathon was organized in three categories of 21 km 'Cloud Chase', 10 km 'Pine Path' and 5 km 'Crystal Stream'. The scenic route through Laitkor provided a picturesque setting for the participants, who displayed remarkable endurance, determination and sporting spirit.

The 21 km race was flagged off by the Director General of Assam Rifles, Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, along with other distinguished guests. The remaining two races were flagged off by senior Assam Rifles officers and representatives of the participating organizations.

The top position in the 21 km men's race was clinched by Panchana Bera in 1:08:10 hours, while Munni Devi emerged the winner in the women's category with a time of 1:24:34 hours.

Participants At Assam Rifles Half Marathon (ETV Bharat)

In the 10 km men's category, Ravi Chaudhury secured the first place with a time of 00:31:35 hours, while Ruby Kashyap claimed the women's title by finishing the race in 00:36:43 hours. With cash prizes of Rs 25 lakh earmarked for winners across different categories, the event also saw disbursement of consolation prizes to encourage wider participation and recognize sporting excellence. The participants were presented with medals, certificates and commemorative T-shirts.

Enthusiasm, Determination and competitive spirit