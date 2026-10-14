Shikhar Dhawan Warns Of Legal Action Against World T20 Continent Cup After Unauthorised Use Of His Name
Shikhar Dhawan has claimed that the organisers of the league used his name without his knowledge or permission.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST
Hyderabad: Cricket tournaments often use the names of big players to advertise the competition across the globe. Usually, it helps the organisers, as the attention of more people is drawn towards the tournament. However, the organisers of the World T20 Continent Cup seem to have found themselves in trouble for the very same thing.
Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has denied his participation in the World T20 Continent Cup, saying the organisers used is name without his knowledge or permission. He also added that his team would take legal action and requested people not to believe the news circulating.
I have come across my name as a participant in the World T20 Continent Cup. My name has been used by the organisers without my knowledge or permission, and my team will be taking the appropriate legal steps to address this. I request the media and my fans to not report or rely on any unauthorised announcements. Thank you for your continued love and support. 🙏— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 13, 2026
“I have come across my name as a participant in the World T20 Continent Cup. My name has been used by the organisers without my knowledge or permission, and my team will be taking the appropriate legal steps to address this. I request the media and my fans not to report or rely on any unauthorised announcements. Thank you for your continued love and support,” Dhawan added.
The former India opener made it clear that he has not given any permission to the organisers to use his name in any association with the competition.
How can my name be used without my permission? — Shikhar Dhawan furious! Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan reacted strongly to the announcement that he was playing for the 'Asia Warriors' team in the World T20 Continent Cup. Objecting to the use of his name without his consent, he made it clear that he is prepared to take legal action over the matter. It appears that the team's roster includes several Pakistani cricketers alongside Indian players such as Rahul Sharma, Gurkeerat Singh, and Abhimanyu Mithun.— Aravinda reddy (@arareddye) October 14, 2026
Dhawan was a key member of the Indian cricket team during his playing days, especially in ODI cricket. He featured in 167 ODIs, scoring 6793 runs with an average of 44.1, laced with 17 hundreds and 39 half-centuries. He has also represented India in 34 Test appearances and amassed 2315 runs, including five fifties and seven centuries.
He has also played 68 T20Is, scoring 1759 runs, including 11 half-centuries. He also boasts an impressive record in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has accrued 6769 IPL runs with an average of 35.25 while playing for five franchises (Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Deccan Chargers)
What is the World T20 Continent Cup?
The World T20 Continent Cup (WT20CC) is a newly announced international T20 cricket tournament featuring retired international cricket players. The tournament is scheduled to be played in mid-December and the season will consist of nine matches.
A total of four teams - Asia Warriors, Europe Champions, Africa Lions and North America Eagles will take part in the tournament.