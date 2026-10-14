ETV Bharat / sports

Shikhar Dhawan Warns Of Legal Action Against World T20 Continent Cup After Unauthorised Use Of His Name

Hyderabad: Cricket tournaments often use the names of big players to advertise the competition across the globe. Usually, it helps the organisers, as the attention of more people is drawn towards the tournament. However, the organisers of the World T20 Continent Cup seem to have found themselves in trouble for the very same thing.

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has denied his participation in the World T20 Continent Cup, saying the organisers used is name without his knowledge or permission. He also added that his team would take legal action and requested people not to believe the news circulating.

“I have come across my name as a participant in the World T20 Continent Cup. My name has been used by the organisers without my knowledge or permission, and my team will be taking the appropriate legal steps to address this. I request the media and my fans not to report or rely on any unauthorised announcements. Thank you for your continued love and support,” Dhawan added.

The former India opener made it clear that he has not given any permission to the organisers to use his name in any association with the competition.

Dhawan was a key member of the Indian cricket team during his playing days, especially in ODI cricket. He featured in 167 ODIs, scoring 6793 runs with an average of 44.1, laced with 17 hundreds and 39 half-centuries. He has also represented India in 34 Test appearances and amassed 2315 runs, including five fifties and seven centuries.