She'll Forever Be One Of My Idols, Says Maaya Rajeshwaran After Breaking Sania Mirza's Record
Maaya Rajeshwaran broke the record held by veteran tennis player Sania Mirza after winning the W35 Lagos singles title in Portugal.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Coimbatore teenager Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, who broke the record of Sania Mirza, said that the veteran tennis player from Hyderabad will forever be one of her idols.
Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi defeated Celia Cervino Ruiz 6-4, 6-2 to clinch the W35 Lagos singles title in Portugal. She broke Sania Mirza’s 22-year-old record. Mirza’s breakthrough came in 2004 in Lagos, Nigeria, while Maaya achieved the feat on October 11, 2026. Both players were 17, but the difference was just of a few months. Maaya achieved the feat at the age of 17 years and three months; Mirza had achieved the milestone at the age of 17 years and 10 months.
"Well, I don't think one can actually surpass Sania Mirza because she's a legend and she'll always remain a legend. She made tennis visible in our country, and I look up to her in so many ways. I have a lot to learn from her, and she'll forever be one of my idols," said Maaya.
She also said that the first pro title is always special. "The first one (pro title) is always special, and this week has given me a lot of sweet memories. I came into the tournament with no expectations and just tried to give my best. To win my first title without dropping a set, against some really good players, is definitely memorable. It's a good start to my professional career, but I think this is just the beginning," the tennis player from Tamil Nadu quipped.
She said the win has given her a lot of confidence. "One important thing I've learnt is that I need to trust myself more and be more confident. There's always something to work on and improve, but this week has given me the confidence that I can compete at this level. When I step on court next time, I want to feel that I can do it and that I belong there," she added.
The budding tennis player also said that her focus is to improve her rankings. "Tennis is a week-by-week sport. I'll enjoy this moment, but tomorrow I'll be back on court. This title gives me confidence, and I want to carry that into the next tournaments. My focus is on improving my ranking, playing more professional tournaments and continuing to get better," she added.
Having competed in both singles and doubles throughout the week, Maaya credited her experience on the junior circuit for preparing her to manage the physical demands of competing in two events simultaneously.
"I think the good thing about playing juniors is that you're used to competing this way. You play singles and doubles every week, so you're prepared for long days, playing two matches and being ready again the next day. In that sense, I didn't have to change much because playing juniors had already prepared me for this kind of schedule," she explained.
Maaya also lifted the silverware in the doubles while pairing with Ukraine’s Yelyzaveta Kotliar. The pair beat the duo of Min Liu and Carlotta Moccia 0-6, 6-2, 10-7 in the deciding super tie-break.
Read More