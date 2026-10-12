ETV Bharat / sports

She'll Forever Be One Of My Idols, Says Maaya Rajeshwaran After Breaking Sania Mirza's Record

Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi defeated Celia Cervino Ruiz 6-4, 6-2 to clinch the W35 Lagos singles title in Portugal. She broke Sania Mirza’s 22-year-old record. Mirza’s breakthrough came in 2004 in Lagos, Nigeria, while Maaya achieved the feat on October 11, 2026. Both players were 17, but the difference was just of a few months. Maaya achieved the feat at the age of 17 years and three months; Mirza had achieved the milestone at the age of 17 years and 10 months.

"Well, I don't think one can actually surpass Sania Mirza because she's a legend and she'll always remain a legend. She made tennis visible in our country, and I look up to her in so many ways. I have a lot to learn from her, and she'll forever be one of my idols," said Maaya.

She also said that the first pro title is always special. "The first one (pro title) is always special, and this week has given me a lot of sweet memories. I came into the tournament with no expectations and just tried to give my best. To win my first title without dropping a set, against some really good players, is definitely memorable. It's a good start to my professional career, but I think this is just the beginning," the tennis player from Tamil Nadu quipped.

She said the win has given her a lot of confidence. "One important thing I've learnt is that I need to trust myself more and be more confident. There's always something to work on and improve, but this week has given me the confidence that I can compete at this level. When I step on court next time, I want to feel that I can do it and that I belong there," she added.