Sheetal Devi Wins Gold In Archery Para Series; Named As Brand Ambassador of Hyundai Motor India
Sheetal Devi won the gold medal in the World Archery Para Series going on in Ahmedabad.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 10:46 AM IST
Hyderabad: Reigning world champion Sheetal Devi produced an incredible performance in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, clinching gold. She secured her first individual title on the World Archery Para Series circuit.
The 19-year-old won a dramatic shoot-off by 10-9 against Kazakhstan’s Aizada Seidan after the scores were levelled at 144-144 in the compound women’s final. Sheetal had been impressive in the qualification as well, topping it with her season best of 698.
Sheetal keeps calm in shoot-off
Sheetal kept her calm in the shoot-off and hit a perfect 10. Her opponent managed to score nine, which handed the Indian para-archer a victory.
SHEETAL DEVI IS THE CHAMPION OF WORLD PARA ARCHERY SERIES 2026! 🥇— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 9, 2026
- Defeated Kazakhstan's Aizada Seidan in the thrilling final by 10-9 in a shoot-off.
WELL DONE CHAMP! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QRdIH2iC9z
Sheetal had scored 698 in qualification, which was 10 points ahead of Seidan’s score. By being the top scorer in the qualification, she received a bye in the first round.
The win has come at a critical stage for Sheetal as the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games are set to take place in the coming days. The Indian para-archer will be aiming to defend her compound women’s individual and mixed-team titles, which she won in the previous edition held in Hangzhou, China.
Sheetal also won a bronze medal in the mixed team with Toman Kumar. The duo beat Iraq’s Sara Al-Hamid and Abbas Kadhim 157-145 in the bronze medal game.
India in World Archery Para Series
India had an impressive campaign in the World Archery Para Series, winning 15 medals including four gold, three silver and eight bronze medals.
Sheetal’s impressive trophy cabinet
Sheetal became the first woman without arms to win a para archery world title when she scripted a title run in the 2025 World Archery Para Championships in Gwangju. In the summit clash of the competition, she beat defending champion Znur Cre Girdi 146-143. She has also won silver at the 2023 World Championships and is a two-time Asian Para Games champion.
In 2024, Sheetal became the country’s youngest Paralympic medallist at 17, winning mixed-team bronze with Rakesh Kumar.
Sheetal Devi named Hyundai Brand Ambassador
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced the appointment of World No. 1 Para Archer, current World Champion and Arjuna Awardee Sheetal Devi as its Brand Ambassador. The company will now collaborate with the 19-year-old athlete for their marketing campaigns aligned with its "Progress for Humanity" initiative and tap into the Indian market. Hyundai India has been working with Sheetal since 2023 under its 'Samarth by Hyundai' project.