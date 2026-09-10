ETV Bharat / sports

Sheetal Devi Wins Gold In Archery Para Series; Named As Brand Ambassador of Hyundai Motor India

Hyderabad: Reigning world champion Sheetal Devi produced an incredible performance in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, clinching gold. She secured her first individual title on the World Archery Para Series circuit.

The 19-year-old won a dramatic shoot-off by 10-9 against Kazakhstan’s Aizada Seidan after the scores were levelled at 144-144 in the compound women’s final. Sheetal had been impressive in the qualification as well, topping it with her season best of 698.

Sheetal keeps calm in shoot-off

Sheetal kept her calm in the shoot-off and hit a perfect 10. Her opponent managed to score nine, which handed the Indian para-archer a victory.

Sheetal had scored 698 in qualification, which was 10 points ahead of Seidan’s score. By being the top scorer in the qualification, she received a bye in the first round.

The win has come at a critical stage for Sheetal as the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games are set to take place in the coming days. The Indian para-archer will be aiming to defend her compound women’s individual and mixed-team titles, which she won in the previous edition held in Hangzhou, China.