Sheetal Devi Becomes First Indian Para-Archer To Get Into Able-Bodied Team; All You Need To Know
World champion para archer Sheetal Devi has inked history by getting selected for India’s able-bodied Junior archery team.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 1:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: World Champion para archer Sheetal Devi, who was born without arms, has added another feat to her illustrious career. Sheetal was selected for the Indian able-bodied junior team for the upcoming Asia Cup Stage 3 in Jeddah after her remarkable performances in the national trials. Also, this marks the first instance when a para athlete has been chosen to represent India in an able-bodied competition.
It was a special announcement for Sheetal as she has been continuously striving towards the goal of making her mark for the national side since picking up the bow.
Expressing herself on social media after the announcement, Sheetal wrote that she learned from every setback.
"When I started competing, I had a small dream – to one day compete alongside the able-bodied. I didn’t make it at first, but I kept going, learning from every setback. Today, that dream is one step closer.” Her message reflected patience, perseverance and a quiet confidence that has defined her journey.
History in the making! 🏹🇮🇳— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 7, 2025
The 18-year-old hails from Jammu and Kashmir. She trains at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex in Katra and has developed a style that often grabs the attention of the archery fans all around the globe. In 2024, she bagged a bronze medal in the mixed team compound event at the Paris Paralympics. Earlier this year, Sheetal achieved a unique feat, becoming the first female armless archer to win a world championship title.
How did she make it to the Indian able-bodied team?
In the national selection trials in Sonipat, she was competing against more than 60 able-bodied archers. She finished overall third in the competition. She earned 703 points in the qualification rounds, bagging 352 points in the first round and 351 in the second round. The score matched the highest score of the qualification leader, Tejas Salve.
🚨 THIS IS THE BIGGEST NEWS FOLKS! 🔥— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) November 6, 2025
In the final results, Tejal finished at the top with 15.75 points, while Vaidehi Jadhav signed off the tournament in second position. Sheetal finished in third position, narrowly ahead of Dnyaneshwari Gadadhe (11.50) with 11.75 points.
Sheetal often draws inspiration from Turkey’s Paris Paralympic champion Oznur Cure Girdi, who also competes in the able-bodied competitions.
Are para archers allowed to compete with able-bodied competitors?
Para Archery is the discipline for athletes who are classified with physical or visual impairment. In addition to the recurve and compound categories, Para archery also has a W1 category for athletes who have severe impairment or are from a visually impaired category.
Para archers often use assistive devices like custom draw or release aids, mouth tabs or wheelchairs, to level the playing field. Accoridng to the information provided by the World Archery on their website, classified athletes may also compete with able-bodied athletes in target archery events with the help of their assitive devices.
Teams
Recurve
Men's: Rampal Choudhary (AAI), Rohit Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Mayank Kumar (Haryana)
Women: Kondapavuluri Yuktha Sri (Andhra Pradesh), Vaishnavi Kulkarni (Maharashtra), Kratika Bichpuriya (Madhya Pradesh).
Compound
Men: Pradhuman Yadav, Vasu Yadav, Devansh Singh (all Rajasthan);
Women's: Tejal Salve, Vaidehi Jadhav (both Maharashtra), Sheetal Devi (Jammu and Kashmir).