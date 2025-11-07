ETV Bharat / sports

Sheetal Devi Becomes First Indian Para-Archer To Get Into Able-Bodied Team; All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: World Champion para archer Sheetal Devi, who was born without arms, has added another feat to her illustrious career. Sheetal was selected for the Indian able-bodied junior team for the upcoming Asia Cup Stage 3 in Jeddah after her remarkable performances in the national trials. Also, this marks the first instance when a para athlete has been chosen to represent India in an able-bodied competition.

It was a special announcement for Sheetal as she has been continuously striving towards the goal of making her mark for the national side since picking up the bow.

Expressing herself on social media after the announcement, Sheetal wrote that she learned from every setback.

"When I started competing, I had a small dream – to one day compete alongside the able-bodied. I didn’t make it at first, but I kept going, learning from every setback. Today, that dream is one step closer.” Her message reflected patience, perseverance and a quiet confidence that has defined her journey.

The 18-year-old hails from Jammu and Kashmir. She trains at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex in Katra and has developed a style that often grabs the attention of the archery fans all around the globe. In 2024, she bagged a bronze medal in the mixed team compound event at the Paris Paralympics. Earlier this year, Sheetal achieved a unique feat, becoming the first female armless archer to win a world championship title.

How did she make it to the Indian able-bodied team?

In the national selection trials in Sonipat, she was competing against more than 60 able-bodied archers. She finished overall third in the competition. She earned 703 points in the qualification rounds, bagging 352 points in the first round and 351 in the second round. The score matched the highest score of the qualification leader, Tejas Salve.

In the final results, Tejal finished at the top with 15.75 points, while Vaidehi Jadhav signed off the tournament in second position. Sheetal finished in third position, narrowly ahead of Dnyaneshwari Gadadhe (11.50) with 11.75 points.