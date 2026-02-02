‘Pretty Disgraceful’: Shashi Tharoor Slams Pakistan's Boycott Of India Match In T20 World Cup 2026
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has opined that the sport is being politicised from both sides.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: The T20 World Cup 2026 has been in the headlines even before its start. In the recent development Pakistan government announced that they will forfeit the fixture against India, which was scheduled to be played on February 15 in Colombo. The political reactions pouring in around the issue, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is the latest name to join the bandwagon. Tharoor has slammed the whole development, saying politics should be kept separate from sports.
Tharoor stated that it is disgraceful that the sport has been mixed with politics.
"It is pretty disgraceful that sport has been politicised in this way on both sides, frankly. I don't think that Mustafizur (Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman) should have been denied his contract to play in Kolkata. It was most unfortunate. Intrusion of politics, I think the Bangladeshi reaction was an overreaction, but it is also a reflection of the same, and Pakistan is trying to show its solidarity with Bangladesh. This whole thing is spiralling out of control,” Tharoor told ANI.
He also added that sport should be a means of bringing people together on the playing field.
“I think we really need to come to an understanding that sports, especially a sport like Cricket which means so much to all the people, should be a means of bringing us together at least on the playing field, rather than allowing this to go on like this. I honestly think this is now a wake-up call for all concerned to contact each other on an emergency basis, the ICC could be the platform for it - just say, let's call off this nonsense...You can't go on like this forever,” he added.
BCCI to comment after communication with ICC
BCCI vice president and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said that BCCI will make any comments only after speaking with ICC.
“BCCI won't make any comments on it until we speak with the ICC,” he said.
Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh said that India should have taken a firmer stand.
“From the beginning, I was of the firm belief that ever since the Pahalgam attack occurred, India should have refused to play against them. Even the ICC is so helpless that it is not being stern with Pakistan. ICC should ban Pakistan if it does something like this. This will not be tolerated; the Govt of India and ICC should take cognisance of this. India should present its side strongly that this will not be tolerated.”
Pakistan announces boycott of India match
The Pakistan government announced on Sunday that the national side will not play against India in the T20 World Cup.
"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," they wrote on 'X' handle.