Shardul Thakur Traded To Mumbai Indians Ahead Of IPL
Published : November 13, 2025 at 10:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: It will be a homecoming for all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who is also known as Lord. The right-handed pacer has been traded to the Mumbai Indians ahead of the upcoming season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).
Thakur plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit, and the Wankhede Stadium is his home ground. Mumbai Indians, who have won the IPL multiple times, also play their home games at the Wankhede Stadium, which is located in South Mumbai.
Also, Shardul hails from Palghar district, which is around 100 km from Mumbai. An official release by the IPL said, "Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder, Shardul Thakur, is all set to represent Mumbai Indians, following a trade between the two franchises. "
"The Mumbai-based all-rounder was picked up by the Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2 crore as an injury replacement for the 18th edition of the league, wherein he featured in 10 games. Shardul has been a utility player for the franchises he has represented, putting in clutch performances time and again. The all-rounder has been traded to the Mumbai Indians for his existing player fee of INR 2 crore," the statement added.
Meanwhile, West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford is also set to represent the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2026 season following a successful trade from the Gujarat Titans (GT). "Acquired by GT for a fee of INR 2.6 crore, Rutherford will move to MI at his existing fee," the IPL said in a separate media statement.
The 27-year-old has featured in 44 T20Is for the West Indies and holds the record for the highest sixth-wicket partnership in T20Is, having stitched together a 139-run stand with Andre Russell against Australia in Perth.
Rutherford has played 23 IPL matches so far, having earlier represented Delhi Capitals in 2019 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2022. He was part of the Mumbai Indians squad in 2020 and the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, but did not feature in the playing XI during those seasons.
