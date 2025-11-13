ETV Bharat / sports

Shardul Thakur Traded To Mumbai Indians Ahead Of IPL

Hyderabad: It will be a homecoming for all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who is also known as Lord. The right-handed pacer has been traded to the Mumbai Indians ahead of the upcoming season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

Thakur plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit, and the Wankhede Stadium is his home ground. Mumbai Indians, who have won the IPL multiple times, also play their home games at the Wankhede Stadium, which is located in South Mumbai.

Also, Shardul hails from Palghar district, which is around 100 km from Mumbai. An official release by the IPL said, "Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder, Shardul Thakur, is all set to represent Mumbai Indians, following a trade between the two franchises. "

"The Mumbai-based all-rounder was picked up by the Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2 crore as an injury replacement for the 18th edition of the league, wherein he featured in 10 games. Shardul has been a utility player for the franchises he has represented, putting in clutch performances time and again. The all-rounder has been traded to the Mumbai Indians for his existing player fee of INR 2 crore," the statement added.