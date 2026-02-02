Ranji Trophy: Shardul Thakur and Yashasvi Jaiswal Return As Mumbai Announce Squad For Quarterfinal
Published : February 2, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Captain Shardul Thakur and Yashasvi Jaiswal have returned to the Mumbai Squad as they named the lineup for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Karnataka, scheduled to be played from February 6 as reported by IANS. Mumbai had topped the Elite Group D with three draws and four victories. Karnataka made it to the quarterfinal with a triumph over Punjab in the Group A match.
Mumbai and Karnataka will lock horns in the quarterfinals at the MCA-BKC Ground from February 6 to 10. The match is not hosted by Wankhede Stadium as the T20 World Cup matches will be played at the venue from February 7. The match will be the second appearance for the southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal, as he played against Rajasthan in the first round.
Shardul Thakur and Yashasvi Jaiswal are back in the Mumbai squad. Both have been named in the 16-member squad for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Karnataka, which begins on February 6.
The Indian opener was "not considered" for selection in the second round of the group stage after he failed to confirm his availability. Jaiswal is not part of the Indian squad that will take part in the T20 World Cup 2026.
Regular captain Thakur will take over the reins of the team from Siddhesh Lad, who has suffered an injury in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Thakur started bowling during the last group stage fixture against Delhi.
Mumbai has won a record 42 titles in the Ranji Trophy, while Karnataka has won eight titles in the competition's history. Delhi has won seven titles in the tournament, emerging as a strong team throughout the history of the tournament.
Shardul Thakur (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Akhil Herwadkar, Aakash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Onkar Tarmale, Divyansh Saxena, Suryansh Shedge.