Ranji Trophy: Shardul Thakur and Yashasvi Jaiswal Return As Mumbai Announce Squad For Quarterfinal

Hyderabad: Captain Shardul Thakur and Yashasvi Jaiswal have returned to the Mumbai Squad as they named the lineup for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Karnataka, scheduled to be played from February 6 as reported by IANS. Mumbai had topped the Elite Group D with three draws and four victories. Karnataka made it to the quarterfinal with a triumph over Punjab in the Group A match.

Mumbai and Karnataka will lock horns in the quarterfinals at the MCA-BKC Ground from February 6 to 10. The match is not hosted by Wankhede Stadium as the T20 World Cup matches will be played at the venue from February 7. The match will be the second appearance for the southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal, as he played against Rajasthan in the first round.

The Indian opener was "not considered" for selection in the second round of the group stage after he failed to confirm his availability. Jaiswal is not part of the Indian squad that will take part in the T20 World Cup 2026.