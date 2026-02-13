This Is Ultimate Recognition: Shantha Rangaswamy On Stand Being Named In Her Honour At Chinnaswamy Stadium
A stand in the name of Shantha Rangaswamy will be unveiled at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
By Nikhil Bapat
Hyderabad: Former India Women's skipper Shantha Rangaswamy is grateful to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) as a stand in her name would be unveiled this evening at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The Spectators' Stand at the venue is being named after Rangaswamy, who is one of the pioneers of women's cricket in India.
"I am grateful to all my well-wishers, people who supported me (in my journey), people who wished for my success. This is the ultimate recognition, and I am humbled and very grateful," Rangaswamy told ETV Bharat over the phone on Friday.
Asked whether she expected that something like this would happen and pat came the reply, "Not at all".
"I had never dreamt about it. This is an unexpected thing that has happened, and I am humbled," added Rangaswamy.
For the record, apart from Rangaswamy, stands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is located in the heart of Bengaluru, will also be named after former India skippers Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid.
Rangaswamy, who is now 72, played 16 Women's Tests and 19 Women's ODI scoring 750 runs and 287 runs respectively. She also picked up 21 wickets in Women's Tests and 12 wickets in Women's ODIs. She also aided the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a brief period of time while working as a committee member.
M Chinnaswamy Stadium is the home venue of the Karnataka side and has hosted several international matches in the past. It has also been the home venue of defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Rangaswamy scored India's first Test hundred and also hit the first six in the longest format of the game. She is also the recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award, which is given by the Government of India. She also did commentary for the All India Radio (AIR).
