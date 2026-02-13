ETV Bharat / sports

This Is Ultimate Recognition: Shantha Rangaswamy On Stand Being Named In Her Honour At Chinnaswamy Stadium

File photo of Shantha Rangaswamy (middle) along with Kapil Dev (left) and late Anshuman Gaikwad at the BCCI office in Mumbai ( Getty Images )

By Nikhil Bapat Hyderabad: Former India Women's skipper Shantha Rangaswamy is grateful to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) as a stand in her name would be unveiled this evening at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Spectators' Stand at the venue is being named after Rangaswamy, who is one of the pioneers of women's cricket in India. "I am grateful to all my well-wishers, people who supported me (in my journey), people who wished for my success. This is the ultimate recognition, and I am humbled and very grateful," Rangaswamy told ETV Bharat over the phone on Friday. Asked whether she expected that something like this would happen and pat came the reply, "Not at all".