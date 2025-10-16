'This Could Be Rohit Sharma's And Virat Kohli's Last Trip To Australia': Shane Watson
India are playing a three-match ODI series in Australia against Australia, and all eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Hyderabad: Star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have retired from Tests and T20Is, play only the ODI format. They have been included in India's ODI squad for the tour of Australia, which begins on October 19.
Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson reckons that this could be Kohli's and Sharma's last trip Down Under.
Speaking exclusively to JioStar, Watson said, "This indeed could be Rohit and Virat's last trip Down Under, and I really believe the Australian cricket-loving public are going to show how much they absolutely adore them. There's no doubt Virat’s been one of Australia’s biggest foes over the years."
"He's always performed against the Aussies and knows how to give it back as well. But the Australian public genuinely appreciates how incredibly good he is. I’d be surprised if the fans don’t show their love, support, and appreciation for how great both Virat and Rohit have been. Rohit is a leader and a performer. The Australian public has always respected the very best, and these two certainly are that," Watson, who played 190 ODIs, was quoted as saying in a media statement.
Watson also heaped praise on India head coach Gautam Gambhir. "The Indian ODI team in 2025 have been unbeaten, and that comes down to two things: the incredible talent that keeps emerging from Indian cricket, and Gautam Gambhir’s leadership. Gautam Gambhir has allowed those players to be free, without worrying about making mistakes. You can see the brand of cricket they’re playing now; it’s fearless and expressive, unlocking their full potential. There’s no surprise they’ve been so dominant this year."
"Do I think Australia can break that unbeaten record? Yes, but they’ll have to be at their very best because India is playing incredibly well. It’s going to be a great series to watch, he quipped.
He, however, thinks that it will be challenging for Mumbaikar Sharma and Kohli to hit the ground running. "Rohit and Virat are currently among the top five ODI batters in the ICC rankings, but now that they’re only playing one format, it’ll be challenging for them to hit the ground running. It might take a little time to find the right preparation rhythm to face the best bowlers in the world. But these two are as good as one-day batters get. It won’t take them long to find the right formula and get back to their best; their class and consistency are second to none."
The three-match ODI starts on October 19 at Perth, and the rest two matches will be played at Adelaide and Sydney.
