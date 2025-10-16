ETV Bharat / sports

'This Could Be Rohit Sharma's And Virat Kohli's Last Trip To Australia': Shane Watson

Hyderabad: Star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have retired from Tests and T20Is, play only the ODI format. They have been included in India's ODI squad for the tour of Australia, which begins on October 19.

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson reckons that this could be Kohli's and Sharma's last trip Down Under.

Speaking exclusively to JioStar, Watson said, "This indeed could be Rohit and Virat's last trip Down Under, and I really believe the Australian cricket-loving public are going to show how much they absolutely adore them. There's no doubt Virat’s been one of Australia’s biggest foes over the years."

"He's always performed against the Aussies and knows how to give it back as well. But the Australian public genuinely appreciates how incredibly good he is. I’d be surprised if the fans don’t show their love, support, and appreciation for how great both Virat and Rohit have been. Rohit is a leader and a performer. The Australian public has always respected the very best, and these two certainly are that," Watson, who played 190 ODIs, was quoted as saying in a media statement.